Jailed The iCon CEO declares innocence despite 10k complaints

In a dramatic twist straight out of a legal thriller, Warathaphon Waratyaworrakul, aka Boss Paul, the embattled CEO and founder of The iCon Group, proclaimed his innocence from behind bars.

Writing from the Bangkok Remand Prison, where he’s been detained since October 18 alongside 17 fellow executives, the direct sales magnate insists there are “no victims” in the case that has rocked Thailand’s business world.

The iCon Group stands accused of orchestrating a deceptive scheme, allegedly using celebrities to sell cheap online business courses. Attendees were reportedly lured into buying products for resale and recruiting new members, leading to financial ruin for many. These accusations have led to charges of public fraud and violations of direct sales laws.

In a letter shared on his personal Facebook page, Boss Paul, who has been in custody for nearly two months, portrayed himself as a victim of circumstance.

“Living in prison for nearly two months is not easy at all for someone like me who believes in his innocence. There is not a single victim in The iCon Group case.”

He challenged his detractors with pointed questions.

“Is there anyone who bought products from the company and did not receive them? Is there anyone who sold products and earned a profit but was denied payment? Is there anyone who was awarded a tour trip by the company and could not go on it?”

The CEO maintained that The iCon Group had always honoured its commitments, delivering products and rewards as promised during its seven-year operation, reported The Nation.

Boss Paul also hinted at a follow-up bombshell.

“If you are wondering why more than 10,000 complaints have been filed against me, I will explain it in the next letter.”

