Jackson Wang-demonium’ shakes Bangkok airport: Nine IB officers transferred for causing chaos

Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand and Twitter/ @JacksonWang852

The Immigration Bureau (IB) announced the transfer of nine IB police officers after the hapless officers caused chaos at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok while fans lined up to see Hong Kong rapper, Jackson Wang.

On Tuesday night, July 18, hundreds of Thai fans gathered at Suvarnabhumi Airport to welcome their beloved idol, Jackson Wang, who arrived in Thailand to promote an event at a shopping mall and hotel in Bangkok.

With his immense popularity in Thailand, it was only natural for high-security measures to be in place to ensure his safety during travel. However, according to Thai PBS, some foreign passengers felt that the security measures were overly exaggerated for a single artist and it affected them, causing a crowded airport and endless queues at the immigration counter.

Videos capturing the incident emerged on social media, serving as evidence of the inconvenience faced by other travellers.

Consequently, they decided to file a complaint to the airport expressing their dissatisfaction with the situation. A number of Thai netizens agreed that high-security measures for celebrities are common at airports worldwide, adding it is crucial to balance the safety of VIPs and inconvenience to others.

Others believed that the overzealous IB officers caused chaos for the fans wanting to see the celebrity.

The IB immediately took action for the chaos caused at the airport and transferred nine of its officers including:

Acting police major Ditthapaht Ruenghattakarn

Police senior sergeant major Pannathorn Amloi

Police senior sergeant major Chaiwat Lopphai

Police senior sergeant major Phuripong Promsi

Police senior sergeant major Jaturong Singhaharn

Police senior sergeant major Chatree Jamjaeng

Police senior sergeant major Kittiphon Kaewsuwan

Police Sergeant Boonrueng Ruengprat

Police sergeant Paruyot Meekun

Wang is one of the most popular foreign artists in Thailand. His name was the most searched word on Google in Thailand last year.

Follow us on :













Wang has heightened his fame in the Land of Smiles after performing before a football match last year between Manchester United and Liverpool at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.