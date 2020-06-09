“It’s a misunderstanding” – alcohol watchdog following 50,000 baht penalty rumour

Alcohol opposition groups have rushed to deny a rumour circulating online that merely posting a photo of beer or using the word “beer” online could result in a 50,000 baht fine. The “fake news” started doing the rounds after a beer delivery company announced it had been fined for violating Thailand’s Alcohol Control Act.
Chuwit Jantharot from The Prevention Network against Alcohol says the rumour is causing unnecessary alarm and detracting from the true intention of the Alcohol Control Act, which is to safeguard public health.
“The rumour clearly intends to cause public panic and undermine the work of the Office of the Alcohol Control Committee, the Department of Disease Control and the Public Health Ministry. The rumour also distorts the intention of the Alcohol Control Act BE 2551, which aims to protect people’s health and reduce new drinkers. It has sparked misunderstanding and hatred among people towards the law.”
In a report in Nation Thailand, Chuwit claims the problems arose when alcohol suppliers affected by the current Covid-19 restrictions resorted to online promotion and advertising to sell their products, which goes against the act. He adds that the control of alcohol is even more important during the Covid-19 situation, where public gathering must be avoided and measures taken to mitigate health risks.
“Alcoholic beverages are a factor that worsens the Covid-19 situation. Drinkers will have lowered immunity against the virus while drinking itself promotes public gathering, which increases the risk of the virus spreading, as we can see from a cluster of cases generated from bars and pubs in Bangkok.”
Kamron Chudecha from the Alcohol Watch Network has also weighed in on the matter, confirming that simply using the word “beer” or posting photos of bottles or glasses where the brand is not displayed, does not break the law.
“The law only aims to prevent the advertising of alcoholic beverages on media platforms. If the poster has no commercial intention, he/she cannot be fined.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
หมอมนูญ ได้ออกมาโพสต์ผ่านเฟซบุคเพจ หมอมนูญ ลีเชวงวงศ์ FC ของตนเองว่า WHO ได้มีการกลับลำและเพิ่งจะบอกให้ประชาชนทั่วโลก สวมใส่หน้ากากอนามัยในที่สาธารณะ ทั้งที่ทั่วโลกได้กระทำสิ่งนี้กันไปตั้งนานแล้ว "องค์การอนามัยโลก กลับลำแนะทั่วโลกใส่หน้ากากอนามัยในที่สาธารณะ จากเดิมที่เคยบอกว่าไม่มีหลักฐานยืนยันชัดเจนมากพอว่าหน้ากากอนามัยช่วยป้องกันการแพร่ระบาดของโรคโควิด-19 รวมถึงคนไม่ป่วย ไม่ต้องสวมหน้ากากอนามัย…
โควิด-19 9 มิ.ย. ไทยติดเชื้อเพิ่ม 2 ราย ที่ ศูนย์บริหารสถานการณ์โควิด19 (ศบค.) กระทรวงสาธารณสุข จ.นนทบุรี โฆษกศูนย์บริหารสถานการณ์โควิด 19 แถลงความคืบหน้าสถานการณ์ผู้ติดเชื้อไวรัสโคโรนา 2019…
“พาณิชย์”ช่วยร้านอาหาร Thai SELECT สู้โควิด-19 ดึงเพจดัง“วงใน-มูมมาม-ตั๊ก บริบูรณ์” รีวิวแนะนำร้านค้า ดีง Grab Food ให้ส่วนลด “วีรศักดิ์”สั่งการช่วยเหลือร้านอาหารไทยที่ได้รับตราสัญลักษณ์ Thai SELECT สู้วิกฤตโควิด-19…
กรมวิทยาศาสตร์การแพทย์ เผยขั้นตอนการตรวจหาระดับภูมิคุ้มกันในหนูที่ได้รับวัคซีนต้นแบบ โควิด 19 ด้วยวิธี Plaque Reduction Neutralization Test (PRNT) โดยเน้นย้ำถ้าเซรั่มในเลือดหนูทำให้มีการติดเชื้อลดลงอย่างน้อย 50 เปอร์เซ็นต์ แสดงว่าวัคซีนต้นแบบมีภูมิคุ้มกันในการป้องกันเชื้อโรคได้ ซึ่งวัคซีนต้นแบบนี้…
The Thai Embassy in Cairo says 38 Thai citizens have tested positive for Covid-19 so…
ปารีณา ฝากถึง เปิ้ล ไอริณ โชว์เซ็กซี่ก็ยุ่งเรื่องการละเมิดทางเพศได้ จากกรณีที่นักแสดงสาวเซ็กซี่อย่าง เปิ้ล ไอริณ ออกมาโพสต์ข้อความตอบคำถามที่ ปารีณา ไกรคุปต์ ส.ส.ราชบุรี พรรคพลังประชารัฐ (พปชร.) ถามว่าทำไมต้องทำนม ทำตัวให้ดูเซ็กซี่…