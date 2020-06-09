Students at Bangkok university can choose uniform based on gender identity | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Students at Bangkok university can choose uniform based on gender identity
After years of debate on school uniforms, transgender students at Thammasat University can now dress uniforms according to their gender identity. Along with the with uniform rule, the Bangkok university says all staff need to treat transgender students equally. Staff who discriminate or insult transgender students will be disciplined.
The school’s uniforms have long been debated. Back in 2013, Saran “Aum Neko” Chuichai, a transgender woman and Thammasat student, started a controversial anti-uniform campaign. She made raunchy posters with those in the school’s uniforms with messages like “is sex better in uniform?”
“Thammasat is a university of democracy, then why are we forced to wear a uniform when clothing doesn’t determine eduction,” Chuichai told Coconuts Bangkok in a 2013 interview.
While the school only requires students to wear the uniforms for certain occasions, such as ceremonies and exams, the many students are against the idea of uniforms altogether. The Bangkok Post says the university is known for its liberal and laissez-faire attitudes towards many social issues, including uniforms. Last year, students called for the university to abolish the uniforms altogether.
Chulalongkorn University also changed regulations last year to allow transgender students to dress according to their gender identity.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok schools to cut class sizes
Bangkok schools will need to shrink classes down to 20 students per class with a maximum of 400 students per day to ensure social distancing and prevent the return of the coronavirus.
There are 437 schools under supervision from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, or BMA. Schools with more than 400 students will need to split students into two groups or more, and alternate days that they go to school to make sure no more than 400 students are on school grounds.
Large schools with more than 800 students will only allow kindergarten and elementary level students to attend school. The BMA is still trying to figure out what to do about students in higher levels, possibly resorting to online learning.
Strict hygiene measures will also be required at the schools, with frequent cleaning. A BMA spokesperson told the Bangkok Post air conditioning will be switched off as well (lucky it’s the wet season!).
At this stage there has been no further announcement about possible roll out for public schools outside of Bangkok. Public schools are poised to return from July 1 under strict guidelines.
Crime
22 tonnes of seized marijuana passed on to researchers
Ever wonder where all the marijuana goes after it’s been confiscated by police? Authorities just gave around 22 tonnes of marijuana they seized in drug busts to nearly a dozen universities and research facilities across Thailand to study its medicinal benefits. Medical marijuana was legalised in 2018 under strict licensing and conditions.
The Office of Narcotics Control Board gave 600 kilograms of marijuana to a Rangsit University. The marijuana was examined to make sure it was not contaminated with any pesticides or fungi before being handed over to research centres, ONCB secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk told the Bangkok Post. The rest was divided up and sent to 11 other research establishments.
The Rangsit University launched its Medical Marijauna Research Centre last year. The centre is allowed to grow various strains of cannabis onsite. Another university in Korat just planted 3,000 cannabis plants for research.
In 2018, the Thai government passed legislation allowing marijuana research for medical purposes. If any cannabis researchers are interested in using the confiscated marijuana, Termsrisuk said they just need to make a proposal to the Food and Drugs Administration or his office. While the government seems to be more cannabis-friendly, growing and trafficking marijuana is still illegal.
Just in the past month, police have seized hundreds of kilograms of illegal marijuana worth millions. A woman was arrested with 200 kilograms of dried marijuana yesterday in Issan’s Khon Kaen province. Last month, police seized 400 kilograms of marijuana from members of a drug syndicate following a mysterious leader known as “Jae Saigon,” or “sister on the merit path.”
A man in Eastern Thailand was arrested for allegedly growing 1,200 cannabis plants a few weeks ago, and last week a man was arrested for allegedly growing 1,000 cannabis plants in a Bangkok warehouse for the illegal marijuana delivery service “Heaven Herb.”
Siam Legal says that cannabis production or importation has a fine of 200,000 baht to 1,500,000 baht and up to 15 years in prison.
Bangkok
Thailand activists hold online Black Lives Matter protest
While the US is on the complete opposite side of of the world, some in Thailand joined an online protest yesterday on the Zoom video-conferencing software. Reuters says 300 Thais and foreigners joined the digital call for justice for George Floyd, a black American who died at the end of May after being pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer.
Protesters couldn’t take to the streets due to restrictions imposed by the emergency decree in Thailand and social distancing measures, so they did what they could online. The event, promoted by the unofficial group Supporters of Black Lives Matter in Bangkok, had a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to represent the time Mr. Floyd was pinned under the officer’s knee before he died.
Activists held up their arms, their hands in a fist. Dozens of videos showed everyone doing the same. One wrote “I can’t breathe” on their arms, the last words Floyd said before he died.
“Everyone has hopes, everyone has dreams, everyone bleeds red, you know. It’s crazy that they still have this in 2020 when in 1963, that was when Martin Luther King did his freedom speech.”
