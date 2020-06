38 Thai nationals in Egypt test positive for Covid-19

The Thai Embassy in Cairo says 38 Thai citizens have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, only 1 of whom has fully recovered. A report in Thai PBS World says that, over the weekend, the embassy carried out health screening on 220 Thai nationals due to fly back to Thailand yesterday. It also screened 10 other Thais who were on a waiting list to be repatriated.

19 of the passengers failed the screening, with the Thai embassy asking Egyptian authorities to carry out further health checks on them. Thai nationals still in Egypt are being asked to obey the Covid-19 guidelines in place in the country, including the wearing of face masks, avoiding crowds, and washing their hands with soap or sanitiser.

The embassy in Cairo says its premises were disinfected following the screening so it could go on with business as usual.

Almost all of the cases in Thailand over the past 2 weeks have been repatriates from Middle Eastern countries. All were intercepted upon arrival on specially chartered flights and taken to hospital (if they had a temperature) or mandatory 14 day quarantine organised by the Thai government.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World