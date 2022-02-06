Do you legally have to wear masks in Thailand?

With the Covid 19 pandemic came the wearing of masks as the new normal in Thailand, and many other countries around the world. Some people are fine with wearing masks whilst other remain strongly opposed to it, for a variety of reasons.

Whether you like it or not it is “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask in Thailand. But do you legally have to wear a face mask? Do you get a fine if you are caught without a mask? Can you get away with not wearing one? Tim Newton sits with Ben Hart from Integrity legal to find out more as part of The Thaiger series of Lawyers, Guns and Money.

