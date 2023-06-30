Internet users unite to help Thai daughter see her late father’s smile again

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

In an act of crowd-sourced kindness, Internet users have rallied together to help a grieving Thai daughter fulfil a heartfelt wish. Online individuals stepped up to aid an Internet user, who goes by the Facebook name Nuni Lovelove, in digitally modifying an image of her late father, whom she lost 19 years ago, bestowing him with a beaming smile.

Nuni posted an image of her father in a Facebook group called Lightroom cc photo editing. The picture was accompanied by a poignant request…

“I lost my dad 19 years ago. I wish to see him all cheerful again. Can you help me edit this photograph to make my father smile?”

This sentimental appeal touched a chord among the group members, resulting in a flurry of responses, reported Sanook.

Scores of netizens swiftly responded to her post, many of whom marvelled at her father’s striking good looks. Countless others were volunteering to modify the image of her father, striving to grant her longing to witness his smile again. The resulting images revealed an array of smiles – from subtle and suave to heartily broad revealing beautiful teeth. Additionally, some even took it upon themselves to digitally restyle his hair.

This simple gesture of human kindness, a collective effort lending a comforting hand to a daughter yearning to see her deceased father smile once again, has indeed warmed the hearts of many internet users.

