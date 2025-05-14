Man arrested for father’s murder, body found in septic tank

Police discover gruesome crime hidden beneath the surface

Man arrested for father’s murder, body found in septic tank
Piicture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his father and hiding the dismembered body in a septic tank, in Mueang Suea subdistrict, Phayakkhaphum Phisai district, Maha Sarakham province.

On Monday, May 12, police were notified by Thongsai of the discovery of the body of his 84 year old father, Boonram, in the tank. Thongsai suspected his half-brother as the perpetrator, who reportedly suffers from mental illness and often exhibits erratic behaviour.

Police Colonel Chatchai Maiwantha and his team investigated the site and detained 41 year old Sombat at his residence. They found a shotgun and a hook knife allegedly used in the crime.

Sombat, appearing intoxicated, confessed to the murder, stating that an argument with his father escalated into violence. The body was found dismembered, with the head at the bottom and legs on top, while Boonram’s right arm was severed, presumably as a defensive wound during the attack.

Sombat was taken to Phayakkhaphum Phisai Police Station and charged with intentional murder and concealing a body. Police Major General Paladech Phetwathato, the provincial police chief, attended the scene to gather preliminary information.

It was revealed that Boonram had been missing for three days, and his disappearance was initially assumed to be related to his gambling habits. However, suspicions arose when Thongsai noticed a swarm of flies over the septic tank while preparing to plough the fields.

Father murder

Relatives reported that Sombat had a long history of drug abuse and had been treated for mental health issues. He often clashed with his father, particularly when experiencing withdrawal or not taking his medication.

Today, May 14, journalists visited the crime scene at Nong Khaen village. Thongsai showed them the septic tank where the body was hidden. The family homes were adjacent, and Sombat lived in the same compound.

Thongsai recounted that his father had asked Sombat to help with ploughing but he refused. When Thongsai tried to retrieve the tractor key, Sombat refused to hand it over.

As Thongsai walked past the septic tank, he noticed flies, prompting him to investigate and discover the body. Thongsai expressed his belief that the conflict stemmed from his father’s reprimand about not helping with farm work, leading Sombat to attack with a knife. He urged the police to pursue the case thoroughly.

During police questioning, Sombat was incoherent, claiming repeated provocations by his father but unable to articulate his actions clearly. He denied drug use, yet expressed remorse for the murder, reported KhaoSod.

