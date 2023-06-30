Korat Zoo’s new 25 million baht spotted hyena enclosure wows visitors

Picture courtesy of ข่าวโคราช Facebook.

The Korat Zoo in Nakhon Ratchasima has unveiled its latest attraction – a new enclosure for a group of spotted hyenas, drawing the attention of visitors to an up-close encounter via the Sky Walk bridge.

Today, Thanachan Kensing, the director of Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, formally introduced the newcomers: Six spotted hyenas, aged 13 to 15 years old. The cohort, imported from abroad, includes three males and three females, and has been released into their newly built enclosure. The dominant female, named Mangkut, leads the pack followed by her companions: Two females, Som-O and Chompu, and three males, Chatri, Jackson, and Vicky.

According to Thanachan, the spotted hyenas are larger than common hyenas, with a body weight of 60 to 70 kilograms, approximately equivalent to a female lion. Their front legs are notably longer than the hind ones, which gives them their characteristic sloping run, capable of reaching a speed of 60 kilometres an hour.

“The spotted hyenas exhibit strong jaw power. They possess the strongest bite among terrestrial carnivores, reaching up to 1,000 pounds per square inch. They can easily crush and consume bone,” Thanachan explained. These animals are versatile hunters and can take down larger prey. They are also known to scavenge from other predators such as lions, occasionally leading to confrontations, reported KhaoSod.

Spotted hyenas are common across the African continent. They have footprints resembling those of dogs and are nocturnal, spending their days relaxing in caves to avoid the heat and sunshine.

The installation of the Sky Walk, a bridge allowing an intimate encounter with the spotted hyenas, hopes to enhance visitors’ experiences and elevate the zoo’s overall appeal. The 25 million baht (US$701,262) investment aims at boosting family involvement in zoo activities and fostering an understanding of wildlife conservation.

In aid of further enhancing animal welfare, the zoo encourages the public to support its endeavours through donations. For more information, visitors are advised to contact the zoo’s revenue, business, and public relations department at 083-3720404 or 044-934538, or to visit the Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo Facebook page.