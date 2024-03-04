Foreign woman critisised for walking around Phuket in bikini (video)

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Facebook page Phuket Hotnews shared a video of a foreign woman walking around Phuket Old Town in a bikini, sparking criticism from Thai netizens.

The Facebook page posted a video of the foreign woman in a black bikini last night, March 3. The caption said…

“Phuket is super hot! A foreign tourist wore a bikini and walked around Phuket Old Town. She did not care about anything.”

The video, posted by Phuket Hotnews last night, March 3, featured a foreign woman clad in a black bikini accompanied by her friends on Phuket Walking Street in the Old Town neighbourhood. She was observed sporting a black two-piece bikini, a fur hat, and boots, while concealing the bikini with a see-through shimmer mesh dress.

It is unusual to see both foreigners and Thais wearing bikinis in this locality. There is speculation that the woman may have been dressed for a photoshoot, as one of her friends was filmed carrying a camera.

The video received over 250 reactions and nearly 50 mostly negative comments. Thai netizens criticised the foreign woman’s choice of costume, stating that it did not suit the Old Town area. Netizens commented…

“Foreigners who are educated will know what they should and shouldn’t do.”

“This is rude and disrespectful!”

“Inappropriate!”

“Leaving Old Town to Bangla Road!”

“Fishing net. She might go fishing later.”

“What about dressing appropriately in public?”

“This is too much.”

“It’s getting worse these days. Where are the officials?”

“Feeling hot or going crazy?”

The others complained about netizens who negatively criticised the foreign women and also condemned the Facebook page for violating her privacy.

“Thailand only! I find this is cute. Freedom makes them love Thailand.”

“You don’t have the right to record her and share the video on social media.”

“Is she violating any law? Did you seek permission before recording her? So, preservative.”

“Why don’t you tell her in front of her face? Why post her video like this?”

“She was not naked and was not weird. The person staring at her made it weird.”

As of now, the foreign woman and the relevant departments in the province have not come forward to clarify the incident. This incident is reminiscent of a similar report in January when two foreign men wearing tiny trunks at Phuket International Airport. The two received both criticism and encouragement from the attires.