Thailand
Illegal cigarette shipment busted, valued at 30 million baht
Naval officials and other police agencies have seized illegal cigarettes valued at 30 million baht. The officials seized a boat that had been used to transport the goods.
1,900 boxes with 475,000 packs of cigarettes were discovered. Allegedly, the smugglers were trying to move their shipment without paying tax.
Thai media reports that government agencies had received information from a similar case from the Excise Department in Krabi. The information provided indicated boats were carrying illegal cigarettes from Krabi destined for other countries. The first stop was reported to be Indonesia.
Police have arrested 3 suspects, 49 year old Dej Tubtimmai and 32 year old Wanchai Imsangtong. The third suspect was not named.
The cigarettes were distributed to 2 speedboats somewhere in the ocean off the southern province of Trang, yesterday.
It is not clear exactly when or where the police seized the boat, “Decho Cargo 89”, and arrested the 3 suspects.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Illegal cigarette shipment busted, valued at 30 million baht
Pair arrested for allegedly stealing prepaid phone cards worth 240 million baht, take home almost 150
Top 5 Indian Restaurants in Bangkok
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
A Korean restaurant catches fire at a Phuket shopping centre
Top 10 Provinces to visit in Thailand
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved for emergency use in Thailand
1 dead 99 unaccounted for in Florida building collapse
Airlines participate in trials of IATA Travel Pass app
Top 8 Street Foods in Thailand
A bed in the sky: Shanghai opens world’s highest luxury hotel
GMT Live | Bangkok Covid situation, Klongtoey slums, Sandbox squabbles
Covid-19 cluster found at children’s home outside Bangkok
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
Phuket officials in last-minute scramble to fix sandbox hiccups
TAT claims 1,500 travellers arriving in Phuket July 1
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
Top 6 Online Forums in Thailand
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine and heroin seized near Malaysian border
Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
- Thailand3 days ago
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
- Bangkok1 day ago
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
- Phuket3 days ago
Airports of Thailand president says tourism won’t pick back up until October