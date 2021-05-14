Crime
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation
Police in Krabi are searching for 3 brothers suspected of shooting a man before dousing his body in acid and setting him on fire. The body of 54 year old Suchart Khaoluan was found buried in a rubber plantation after he was reported missing for 2 weeks.
Suchart had been missing since May 3. One of the suspects, 32 year old Suriya Roengsamut, know as Bang Fit, owed him 300,000 baht. Suchart had left the house that day to collect the debt but never came home.
An anonymous message was sent to Suchart’s relatives saying that his Suchart had been murdered and that his body, as well as his car, were buried in the Nong Thale subdistrict.
Police searched Bang Fit’s home in the subdistrict as well as the plantation around the house. No one was home during the search. Officers noticed a mound of dirt about 200 metres from the house and brought in a backhoe to excavate the area. They found Suchart’s scorched car. Officers continued to search the area and found Suchart’s body about 2 kilometres from the home.
The Krabi provincial court has issued arrest warrants for Bang Fit along with his brothers, 32 year old Suwit and 38 year old Surachai. The men face charges of collusion in premeditated murder, illegal detention, destroying evidence, arson, illegal possession of weapons and illegally carrying them in public.
Police are still investigating and suspect the men fled the province.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Myanmar
17 year old Burmese teenager details abuse at the hands of junta
A 17 year old Burmese teenager has spoken about her time behind bars at the hands of the Myanmar junta. Ma Chaw says she and her mother were arrested on April 14 in Rangoon as they were walking to a friend’s house from a morning protest. She says they were stopped by the military who jumped out of 2 security trucks and forced them to crouch on the ground face down.
Ma says she was kicked in the groin and was threatened with sexual violence as she spent 6 days in detention along with other women who were allegedly tortured and abused by the police. She says a police officer molested her during an interrogation session in which she pushed his hand away as he threatened her life. She says her mother was slapped 2 times while being interrogated.
Before Ma was released on April 20, she had to sign a document stating the opposite of what was true: that no one tortured her behind bars.
“It’s the opposite of what they have done. It is totally unacceptable and unfair.”
Her mother, however, was not released but transferred to Rangoon’s Insein prison. Ma says she is worried for her mother’s life and that her mother is her only family. Ma says other prisoners were beaten so badly that they could hardly eat or talk. An underground group of ousted lawmakers who oppose the junta has announced it is investigating the “allegations of sexual and gender-based violence against women and girls in unlawful detention.” In a statement it said:
“These cases are indicative of the wider pattern of sexual and gender-based violence committed by Myanmar’s military that has persisted for years with impunity, particularly against ethnic minority women and girls in armed conflict areas.”
Local monitoring group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says more than 3,800 civilians have been arrested and are behind bars since the coup on February 1.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Inmate escapes from hospital in Rayong after Covid-19 test, arrested in Chanthaburi
Still dressed in a hospital gown, a prison inmate hopped on a motorbike and fled a hospital in Rayong after being tested for Covid-19. He was arrested in the neighbouring province Chanthaburi and now faces theft charges for stealing the motorbike. The results from his Covid-19 test have not been released.
Thailand has reported numerous Covid-19 outbreaks at prisons in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and the southern province Narathiwat near the Malaysian border. This week, the Department of Corrections reported that more than 2,800 inmates at the Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institution. No Covid-19 infections have been reported at the Rayong Central Prison.
Human rights activists have called on Thai authorities to act immediately, adding that under international law, all inmates must have equal and accessible health care.
Activists also call for Thai authorities to release inmates who are in detention awaiting trial for minor or nonviolent charges to reduce overcrowding in the prisons.
Crime
More illegal border crossers from Myanmar arrested in western Thailand
In Thailand’s western province of Kanchanaburi, police have caught 2 more groups of migrants crossing the border from Myanmar. Police say they arrested them and their guide as they crossed over the border illegally, searching for jobs. An army ranger patrol says they saw 20 people carrying baggage. They were walking along a track at Ban Patrudan border village in Ban Kao at around 5pm yesterday.
The patrol says they stopped the group of 11 men and 9 women, and found they had no travel documents. The group said they had travelled from Dawei township in Myanmar to the border of the province. They said it took them 4 days to cross the border on a foot along a natural path. They said their guide was to take them to a location in which they would then be picked up and transferred to jobs in central Thailand. The fee for this was anywhere from 13,000-20,000 baht each to a broker in Myanmar. The migrants’ temperatures were checked, with police saying the results were normal.
The same patrol later caught a second group of illegal migrants, consisting of 7 men and 2 women. Those migrants told the police that they were being transferred to Samut Prakan province, which shares a provincial border with Bangkok, for jobs.
The latest group of migrants adds to the thousands of foreign nationals that have been arrested this year for illegally crossing land borders into Thailand. From January 1 to May 9, a total of 15,378 people have been arrested for illegally crossing land borders into Thailand. Out of the people arrested, 6,072 were from Myanmar, 5,114 were from Cambodia and 882 were from Laos.
The Thai Immigration Bureau is working with border patrol officers to tighten security along Thailand’s borders, the bureau’s chief Sompong Chingduang told the Bangkok Post.
“Those who enter Thailand illegally will be prosecuted under the immigration law, the communicable diseases and the emergency decree.”
In Thailand’s last wave of Covid-19 infections in December and January, fingers pointed at illegal Burmese migrants as the epicentre of infections were concentrated at a fishing hub in Samut Sakhon, affecting a large migrant worker population.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
