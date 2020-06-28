HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital | The Thaiger

Thailand
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn was discharged from Chulalongkorn Hospital yesterday after successful surgery, according to the Bureau of the Royal Household. The Princess entered hospital on June 15 after she developed numbness in the fingertips of her right hand.
Doctors found the numbness was caused by a membrane compressing the nerve below her elbow, and recommended surgery, which was conducted the following day. A statement from the Royal Household Bureau said there were no complications and the Princess’s condition steadily improved until she could perform her duties as normal.
HRH Princess Chulabhorn was hospitalised in March of last year for cataract surgery and treatment of back pain.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
Prosecutors have reminded Thailand’s constabulary that it’s the their responsibility to speed up finding and arresting Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, who is wanted in a high-profile 2012 hit-and-run case, before the case expires. He fled to an unknown destination on a private plane 2 days before he was due to face charges. There had been a series of delays and miss-steps by Thai police, either by design or incompetence, leading up to Vorauth’s disappearance. Vorayuth managed to delay court hearings 7 times.
A spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General says they cannot extradite the suspect until police determine which country he’s living in.
35 year old Vorayuth, who has been spotted at sporting events and elsewhere abroad, is accused of being behind the wheel when his Ferrari hit and killed a motorcycle policeman on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road on September 3, 2012. Police have 7 years left to find Vorayuth before the statute of limitations for the most serious charge, reckless driving causing death, expires. A speeding charge was dropped when the 1 year statute of limitations expired in 2013, and a second charge, failing to stop and help a crash victim, expired in 2017.
“Don’t forget that the extradition is possible only while the statute of limitations for this charge still is valid. And it’s the police’s responsibility to first locate him.”
When Vorayuth’s country of residence is discovered, the OAG will find out if that country has a criminal extradition pact with Thailand. If not, a diplomatic approach will be adopted instead, according to the spokesman.
Previously, an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission found that there had been an effort to exempt Vorayuth from prosecution on charges of drug abuse and speeding, by officers at Bangkok’s Thong Lor police station.
It was not until April 27, 2017 that prosecutors finally charged him with reckless driving causing death and failing to help a crash victim.
in 2018, the Interpol “Red Notice,” (a worldwide request to find and arrest an individual pending extradition) for Vorayuth disappeared from the Interpol website. It was unclear when the notice went missing and why, but there was immediate speculation that powerful interests had intervened on Vorayuth’s behalf.
Meanwhile, the media have been able to track him down, and photograph him, since he’s been on the run, achieving something an entire police force has been unable to recreate.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Stranded Russian and friends help monk build houses in Chiang Mai – VIDEO
When Nikita Proshin left his home in Russia in January to travel for a year, he had no idea he would spend the last 5 months in Thailand. Although he ended up stranded in the Kingdom, through a work-exchange program, he’s helping a Buddhist monk build houses. The 25 year old says he doesn’t know what will happen next, but he plans to “go with the flow” to meet his 2020 goal of travelling a year without going home.
When the virus began spreading across the world, borders closed, flights were cancelled, and travel, for most people, was put on pause. While many travellers packed their bags and headed back home while they could, Proshin decided to continue his adventure, even if it meant staying in a single destination for months. He settled in Thailand, where he’s recently moved into a monk’s home to help him build houses.
Originally from Omsk, Russia, Proshin travelled to China 5 years ago where he discovered his passion for exploring.
“An average vacation, like 2 or 3 weeks long, is not enough for me. I wanted more.”
Check out the video, it’s very entertaining…
He lived in China for 4 years, eventually travelling back home. This year he made a New Year’s resolution to travel for the entire year. He left with a few thousand dollars with a plan to journey across Asia and Europe.
As the coronavirus spread, countries began closing their borders. Proshin needed to choose a destination where he could stay and ride out the closures in safety. He initially planned to visit Vietnam, but because he was travelling from China, Vietnam wouldn’t let him in. So he headed to Thailand at the beginning of February. He travelled around the country and eventually settled in a hostel in Chiang Mai.
“I made a promise to myself that I would travel the entire year, and I didn’t want to break it.”
While he had some savings, he was quickly running out of money staying at the hostel. A few new friends he’d made at the hostel heard about a work-exchange program outside the city. So they all packed their bags and moved into a local Buddhist monk’s home.
Work exchanges are common for travellers because they offer a chance to learn about a region’s culture through experience. In exchange for a room and food, the traveller offers work. In this case, Proshin and his friends would build homes.
Proshin says the monk, ‘Pongmia’, heard about the travellers’ struggles getting flights home due to the coronavirus. Many were getting stuck in Thailand with no place to stay and dwindling budgets. Pongmia launched a work-exchange program to help. Currently, there are about 10 travellers living with the monk’s family.
Every day starts before sunrise. On a rotating chore chart, Proshin makes breakfast several times a week with the monk’s mother, and although they don’t speak the same language, Proshin says they can still understand each other.
SOURCE: insider.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
People
Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is alive and well, despite rumours
Pattaya’s beloved street performer known as the “dancing grandma” who works on the city’s popular Walking Street told local reporters that she is very much alive and well and that rumours of her death are premature. The rumours came after a woman, as yet unidentified and believed to be homeless, was struck and killed on the Beach Road yesterday morning in a hit and run incident.
Some media outlets and social media sources incorrectly reported that the woman was Bunthi Srimanirat, who for many years has danced up and down Walking Street for tips and is a well known fixture and local street performer.
Bunthi laughed off the erroneous reports and said she felt ‘great,” her health was ‘great’ and she was looking forward to returning to performing when Walking Street reopens. The world famous nightlife street remains closed due to the Emergency Decree for the Covid-19 crisis.
Bunthi even gave reporters a dance and said she’s practicing some new moves during the downtime and ready to perform for locals and tourists again soon.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott
2 arrested in Isaan for methamphetamines, assets seized
1 dead, another injured in Nakhon Ratchasima shootings
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
Pathumthani police vow to wipe out loan sharks
Online “Global Pride” marks 50th anniversary of gay pride movement
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
Second jogger poisoned in Nonthaburi park
Pattaya condo destroyed by blaze – VIDEO
3 arrested for rape, death of teen schoolgirl
UPDATE: Covid-19 cases pass 10 million, deaths surpass 500,000
China’s Covid-19 cases spike: 17 in Beijing
NASA reveal 10 year time-lapse of the sun – VIDEO
India’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Entertainment2 mins ago
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
- Business3 days ago
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
- Business2 days ago
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok school accused of cafeteria corruption by watchdog group
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai PM concerned about “second wave” of virus when Thailand’s nightlife resumes
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Baby elephants abused to “break” them for tourism- VIDEO