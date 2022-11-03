Connect with us

Thailand

How to not become another motorbike road death statistic in Thailand

image

Published

 on 

image

While many have experience riding motorbikes, the driving situation in Thailand can be wildly different. As the kingdom’s roads are ranked as some of the most dangerous in the world, it helps to have your wits about you when driving. As a visitor to this beautiful country, keep in mind that you are, indeed, an outsider. This can be felt in many different circumstances in Thailand, but it isn’t inclusive to this country. One thing of which to be aware is that of most accidents that involve a Thai person will end in the ex-pat, tourist, or ‘farang’ having to pay regardless if it is their fault.

Another thing to remember is that most motorbike accident insurance companies will not cover an accident unless the driver has a proper Thai driving license and is wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. But, hopefully, an accident won’t be something to worry about. Here, we have a few rules to help you understand traffic rules and the general way in which to drive around Thailand.

  1. Always use your back brakes or left-side handlebar brakes first. This will help you avoid a myriad of accidents that can occur. The back brake allows you to stop slowly, while the front brake is to help you stop abruptly. However, without using the back brake first, your sudden need to stop can end in a front flip. And, that may not be what you are looking for in a motorbike driving experience.
  2. Know that everything to the sides and in front of you is your responsibility. This is something that many Westerners or those from abroad fail to understand, resulting in accidents that are equally confusing. So, in typical European or American countries, if someone cuts you off or stops abruptly in front of you, that person is responsible for you banging into their rear. But, in Thailand, the exact opposite holds true.
  3. Beware of sand and water on the roads. This may seem like an obvious statement, however, sand can be hard to see when driving. In colder countries where it snows, sand can be equated to black ice. It is sneaky and extremely slippery. When the Thai New Year of Songkran rolls about, it is not advised to drive a motorbike through the wet, slippery streets and some people will also add to your road trip misery by throwing water directly into your face. Many accidents have occurred during the Songkran holiday, making the government call such holidays the “Seven Dangerous Days.”
  4. Always wear a helmet. Surprisingly, many tourists and ex-pats (not to mention Thai nationals) don’t feel the need to wear a helmet. The laughable Covid-19 trend of wearing a mask with no helmet is no joke. Another piece of advice: those Lotus helmets are the bare minimum when it comes to protection, with many referring to them as traffic ticket dodgers. It is advisable to spend a little bit of money on a brain bucket as your head, indeed, is the most important part of your body.
  5. Keep a cool head. This goes for every situation in Thailand. If an accident happens and you can communicate, it is best to not show extreme emotions. As Thai culture views showing emotions as something only for rare occasions, flipping your lid at a Thai person over an accident won’t have a good outcome.

As these are just a few of the tips that can help you when driving a motorbike in Thailand, always remember the most common safety rules: drive slow, don’t get arrogant when driving on sandy or watery roads, and wear a helmet. Needless to say, unless you want to be a part of Thailand’s dangerous road death statistics, practise smart and safe driving at all times!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2022-11-03 13:21
How not to become another road death statistic .? Amulets and loads of them will increase your protection so a outlet selling am's could be set up at the airport right outside arrivals to get the message across and make…
image
Soidog
2022-11-03 13:29
Item 2 is wrong. In the U.K. at least, if you hit someone from behind it is your fault, not the car in front, no matter how abruptly the car stops. You should leave enough disgrace to always be able…
Manu
2022-11-03 13:35
4 minutes ago, Soidog said: IWhen they were learning to drive in Thailand, Are they learning to drive in Thailand? I thought the driving licence was given as a freebie in a pack of corn flakes.
Viggen840
2022-11-03 13:42
12 minutes ago, Soidog said: if you leave too much gap... Then an idiot who shouldn't be on the road will manage to squeeze into the gap, even if you have to hit the brakes. Can you imagine leaving two…
image

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Travel10 mins ago

Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
image
World34 mins ago

Shelter warnings in Japan after North Korea conducts presumed failed IBCM test
image
Travel41 mins ago

Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
image
Sponsored4 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
image
image
Thailand51 mins ago

Man arrested for selling homemade guns
image
Thailand1 hour ago

How to not become another motorbike road death statistic in Thailand
image
Crime1 hour ago

Knife-wielding meth addict circles daycare centre in northeast Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand barters for cheapest World Cup broadcasting license
image
Bangkok3 hours ago

No gambling dens reported in Bangkok says police chief
image
Road deaths3 hours ago

Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash
image
World3 hours ago

US Federal Reserve hikes up interest rates again
image
China4 hours ago

Professor tells US to sit and talk to China instead of warmongering
image
Crime4 hours ago

Monk on the run – Police seek abbot over sex offences, theft
image
Thailand4 hours ago

Partygoer electrocuted to death in Chiang Mai, Thailand
image
Education4 hours ago

5 top-rated international schools in Phuket
image
Bangkok4 hours ago

Oktoberfest back in Bangkok after 2 years
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending