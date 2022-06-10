Famous Thai cyclist killed in road accident in Thailand

Famous Thai cyclist Nirantra Phramthong was killed yesterday in a road accident in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The 53 year old was struck by a 10-wheel truck at 8.10am at the construction site of an elevated road junction on the special highway linking Bang Pa In with Nakhon Ratchasima and died instantly.

The 41 year old truck driver, Pradit Thiangtham, didn’t flee from the scene and waited to inform the police of what happened. Pradit says he wasn’t driving fast because he was in a traffic jam and some road lanes were under construction. He claimed that he didn’t see the cyclist and only stopped when he heard a loud noise. He went out to check and found that the victim had already died.

Nirantra, a native of Pran Buri district in Prachuap Khiri Khan, has visited many countries around the world for bicycle tours and had just arrived in the province in April. Some local riders have made it known that Thai roads are very dangerous for cycling, and many cyclists have died in road accidents.

Nirantra was well known among the Thai cycling community. Media reported that he had visited various attractions in Nakhon Ratchasima since April this year. And before the accident he posted a last picture featuring a Thai-style omelet and spicy curry that he ate at Nakhon Ratchasima Railway Station.

The Thai cyclist’s death has become a major topic of discussion on social media with a number of People criticising the nations dangerous roads.

Police officers from Pho Klang Police Station questioned the truck driver and locals who witnessed the accident to find out the cause of the accident and inform the cyclist’s relatives to pick up his body at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

The World Health Organization say Thailand’s roads are the deadliest in Southeast Asia and among the worst in the world. About 20,000 people die in road accidents each year, which averages about 2 every hour.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Thairath