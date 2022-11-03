Connect with us

Thailand

Man arrested for selling homemade guns

image

Published

 on 

image
Photo via Facebook ไพฑูรย์ อินทศิลา

A Thai man was arrested yesterday for making homemade guns and selling them via e-commerce platforms. The man revealed that he learned how to produce the barrels from social media.

Police raided the home of Phuwadon Rakthinderm in the Kung district of the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat and arrested the 34 year old for producing and selling firearms without permission.

Phuwadon led the arresting officers to a room where he made the guns. Thairath reported that the room had been converted into a small firearms industry. There was a small machine for metal cutting, drilling, and lathing. Many hand tools were found inside the room.

Forty-eight finished gun barrels and bullets for the guns were found in the room.

Phuwadon confessed to police that he learned his gun-making skills online from social media. He started his homemade guns business at the beginning of this year and sold over 200 guns via e-commerce platforms.

Police revealed that Phuwadon’s gun activity was brought to their attention when they arrested a man who bought a crafted gun barrel from him. A further investigation led to Phuwadon.

The investigation officer made known they will also look into whether Phuwadon has any connection with drug trafficking groups.

Phuwadon was charged under Sections 7 and 72 of the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Gun Imitation Act: must not produce, buy, possess, use, or import a gun without permission.

Phuwadon faces from one to 10 years in prison and a fine between 2,000 to 20,000 baht.

 

image

