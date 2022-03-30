Connect with us

Thailand

Hill tribes in Chiang Mai resist construction of coal mine

Thaiger

Published

 on 

photo via กะเบอะดิน ดินแดนมหัศจรรย์ Facebook

Villagers from Omkoi, a district 150 kilometres south west of Chiang Mai, are running a campaign to resist an upcoming mining project which they say will impact their way of life, health, livelihoods and the local environment. The villagers are filing a lawsuit against the International Energy Agency who did not notify or involve local people in the planning of the project, which began 10 years ago.

A network has been set up to resist the project and the villagers are submitting an Environmental Impact Assessment report to the court in an effort to put a stop to the Omkoi mining project, which villagers say is an infringement on their fundamental rights.

An EIA report was approved 10 years ago giving the IEA the green light to go ahead with the mining project in Omkoi village in northern Thailand. However, villagers said the report clearly did not include the contributions of local people who will be directly affected by the project. The IEA kept the villagers in the dark about the project, who only found out about it in 2019 when scholars contacted them about it. The village’s network has written up their own EIA report to resist the original report which was passed without their involvement, which they will submit to the Chiang Mai Administrative Court on April 4.

65 year old Thanakrit Tongfa, coordinator of the ‘Protect Omkoi from Coal Network’ says that from March 28 to April 4, 80 to 300 villagers from Omkoi and surrounding areas will gather to publicly express their concerns about the mining project.

Thanakrit said the project will destroy the villager’s way of life and the area’s natural resources. If the project goes ahead, it will violate Omkoi villager’s rights such as the right to clean air, clean water, access to resources and the right to live in a good environment.

Campaign timeline…

  • March 28: Villagers from Ka Ba Din village travelled to Omkoi stadium to show their solidarity with the resistance campaign.
  • March 30: Omkoi villagers will travel to the Three Kings Monument in Chiang Mai to publicly launch their EIA report.
  • April 3: Protect Omkoi from Coal Network will hold an event at the Faculty of Law at Chiang Mai University.
  • April 4: 50 Omkoi villagers will file a lawsuit at the Chiang Mai Administrative Court to revoke the EIA of the Omkoi coal mine.

Before 2019, Omkoi villagers were unaware of the mining project. Omkoi villagers have since gathered together to create a new Environmental Impact Assessment report with support from environmental and human rights NGOs.

A representative of the youth and people of Ka Be Din village, Natthita Wuttisilawat, said…

“The EIA report made 10 years ago clearly lacked the participation of citizens who will directly suffer the effects from this project. The new EIA is the people’s edition of the report which shows how the project will violate Omkai villagers’ rights and the impact towards our way of life and the environment. If the project goes ahead, it will cause an infringement of rights, especially fundamental rights”

“The community gathered together to create the report with support from environmental and human rights NGOs, including experts in various fields. Based on available scientific evidence Omkoi wanted to create a new EIA report that is more transparent and in line with international standards.”

Villagers are facing another major project which will heavily impact their local environment, the controversial Yuam River diversion project, also known as the Bhumibol Reservoir refilling project. The project requires tunnels to be dug through four local areas. The 70 billion baht project’s EIA was given the go-ahead from the National Environment Board last year.

The project includes the construction of a 69-metre-tall dam to block the Yuam River in Sob Moei district in Mae Hong Son province to create a 332-hectare reservoir and a water pumping station to pump water from the reservoir into a 61-kilometre long concrete water division tunnel built in the watershed areas of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Tak provinces. The water will refill the Bhumibol Reservoir in Tak province.

Omkoi is also facing the construction of transmission power lines in the local area. Bangkok Post reported that Sakda Jongkaewwattana from the Research and Development for Quality of Life Foundation said that, while many villages in the northern regions of Chiang Mai and Tak don’t have electricity, it doesn’t mean they want ‘big’ electricity projects in their communities. Many villagers want electricity to power lights, refrigerators and televisions, which could be provided through solar panels and doesn’t require the construction of huge transmission power lines and towers.

According to Sakda’s research, 12 volts is enough to support the villagers’ daily routines.

“That’s why I can spend my own money installing a solar panel for a family. It only costs around 1,000 baht.”

hill tribes resist coal mine

hill-tribes-resist-coal-mine

“Ka Ba Din people don’t want coal mining”

hill-tribes-resist-coal-mine

hill-tribes-resist-coal-mine

hill-tribes-resist-coal-mines

hill-tribes-resist-coal-mines

SOURCES: KhaoSod | Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-03-30 12:53
    Wow, today they will be at 3 Kings in CM. I will take a motorcycle cruise past around 5pm to see how it is going on. Unfornutately like in many or all countries, normal and indigenous people get shite on…
    image
    KaptainRob
    2022-03-30 13:01
    55 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Villagers from Omkoi in the northern hills of Chiang Mai Should read 'Villagers from Omkoi in the south-western hills of Chiang Mai.
    Thaiger

    If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Ukraine27 mins ago

      Half of worldwide pregnancies unintended, Ukraine crisis could raise the rate
      News43 mins ago

      Thailand redesigns warning labels on cigarette packs showing extreme effects of smoking
      Thailand1 hour ago

      Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
      Sponsored5 hours ago

      ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
      image
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Hill tribes in Chiang Mai resist construction of coal mine
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Homemade booze regulations being drafted to allow Thais to produce alcohol
      Crime2 hours ago

      Tangmo: Senator rejects mum’s request to end probe, sack Dr. Pornthip
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Phuket2 hours ago

      Phuket deputy governor appoints committee to fight dust pollution
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Iranian tourist missing after white water rafting accident in Thailand’s Phang Nga
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

      Health Ministry denies claims of short supply of anti-viral medicine for Covid patients
      Bangkok3 hours ago

      Cyber police raid Nonthaburi luxury house, 10 gambling suspects
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Thailand’s central bank may revise inflation rate, GDP to battle economic downturn
      Thailand News Update (weekday mornings)4 hours ago

      Thailand News Update | Updates on Koh Phangan’s Songkran Full Moon Party
      Chon Buri4 hours ago

      Drunk Chon Buri factory workers get in knife fight over who works harder
      Songkran5 hours ago

      Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
      Good Morning Thailand5 hours ago

      Thai Airways finds new cash cow | GMT
      Thailand7 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending