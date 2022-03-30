Homemade booze regulations being drafted to allow Thais to produce alcohol

The Thai government is looking into allowing citizens to produce alcohol at home, but the spirits would only be allowed for personal consumption and not for sale. The revised laws will likely allow Thais to brew beer as well as distil whiskey, which is often brewed with herbs to make the traditional and homemade spirit “ya dong.”

The deputy government spokesperson, Ratchada Thanadirek, says the Cabinet has been considering a draft law under the Excise Tax Act that was proposed by MP Piphop Limcharoenkron from the Move Forward Party. Under the Cabinet’s approval, the Finance Ministry will work on revising the regulations for producing booze at home.

While the loosening of laws on homemade alcohol is intended to give more freedom to the public, the alcohol-producing processes will need to be controlled to meet health standards.

“The cabinet has insisted that the regulations should focus on controlling the quality and safety of beverages and limiting the environmental impact from the manufacturing process. Meanwhile, the regulations must not limit people’s freedom in making alcoholic beverages for personal use.”

SOURCE: Khaosod | Thairath