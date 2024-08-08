What to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 9 to 11)

The weekend is here, finally! It’s your chance to kick back and unwind or dive into all the excitement you’ve been craving all week long. If you haven’t made any plans yet, no need stress, Bangkok is packed with fun activities waiting for you. Below, we’ve compiled some awesome things to do in Bangkok this weekend, August 9 to 11.

This weekend is also Mother’s Day in Thailand. Take a look at our curated list of restaurants where you can treat your mom to a delicious meal.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 9 to 11)

Weekly live sports schedule and Friday Football Free Flow at The Clubhouse Bangkok

Game schedule, August 8 to 11. Image via The Clubhouse Bangkok.

When: Daily, 9.30am to 12.00am. Sports screenings depend on game schedules.

Where: The Clubhouse Bangkok, 21/1-3 Soi Sukhumvit 23

Are you excited to see your favourite sports team in action this weekend? Looking for a fun place to enjoy the Olympic Games? Swing by The Clubhouse Bangkok! You can chill in their cool air-conditioned bar or relax on the outdoor terrace while watching sports on their massive Sony HD TVs and projectors. This weekend, catch the showdown between Manchester United and Manchester City, along with AFL Aussie Rules, English Championship games, NRL, and, of course, the Olympic Games.

While you’re cheering for your teams, why not treat yourself to some delicious international food? Try their tasty chicken parmigiana or one of their special Clubhouse wraps. Be sure to grab a drink from the bar, too. The Clubhouse has everything from beers to house wines.

If you love football, there’s a deal on Fridays called Friday Football Free Flow for just 575 THB. This means you can enjoy two hours of unlimited Singha beer, house spirits, and wines while watching AFL and NRL games. Sounds like a great way to spend your weekend!

For the latest updates and sports event schedules, visit The Clubhouse Bangkok’s Facebook page.

Yaowarat Grooves at ASAI Bangkok Chinatown

Image via Yaowarat Grooves at ASAI Bangkok Chinatown

When: Friday, August 9, from 6.00pm to 9.00pm

Where: ASAI Bangkok Chinatown

If you’ve been dreaming of a night of music, drinks, and a good time, then ASAI Bangkok Chinatown is where you should be this Friday. Their Yaowarat Grooves feature talented local DJs who will introduce you to the latest nu-disco, oriental house, and minimal house music. This weekend, DJ Kwoala will be taking over the turntables.

Whisky Night at The British Club Bangkok

Image via Whisky Night at The British Club Bangkok

When: Friday, August 9, from 6.00pm to 9.00pm

Where: Suriwongse Room, The British Club Bangkok

How much: 699 THB per person

Start your weekend off right by attending a whisky tasting! This Friday night, the British Club and St. Andrews Society are hosting Whisky Night. You’ll get the chance to sample some delicious ‘uisge beatha’—that’s Gaelic for whisky (or water of life)! Look forward to trying options like Bruichladdich, Highland Park, and Macallan.

HELLO KITTY Exhibition: Celebration of Friendship at CentralWorld

Image via icvticket.com

When: Saturday, August 10 to Sunday, November 10

When: centralwOrld PULSE 8floor, centralwOrld

How much: 590 THB

If you’re a Sanrio fan or just need a fun activity for the kids this weekend in Bangkok, the Hello Kitty Exhibition will be a fun thing to do. Expect a delightful experience as Hello Kitty gears up for her birthday celebration.

Sababa Art Series x Farsis at Sababa Bangkok

Image via Sababa Art Series x Farsis at Sababa Bangkok

When: Sunday, August 11, from 3.00pm to 9.00pm

Where: Sababa Bangkok
The (relatively) new Sababa Bangkok, a homey Mediterranean Izakaya in Thonglor 13, is hosting its first edition of the Sababa Art Series. With this art series, they want to turn their space into a creative hub where artists and art lovers can come together, share ideas, and inspire one another. For their inaugural event, they’re thrilled to showcase a talented friend of theirs, Farsis. Plus, there will be a special menu item, along with some great wines and live music by DJ Rainy (Ying).

Madi Kitchen Popup with Poke Earth at Madi Wine Bar

Image via Madi Kitchen Popup with Poke Earth at Madi Wine Bar

When: Saturday, August 10 to 11, from 6.00pm to 10.00pm

Where: Madi Wine Bar

This Saturday and Sunday, head over to Madi Wine Bar to grab a delicious loaded poke bowl from Poke Earth. You can choose between the tasty Waikiki Salmon Poke or the California Salmon Poke. And be sure to pair it with Madi’s featured wine of the month for a delicious treat.

Whatever event you decide to go to and whatever fun thing you pick to do, we’re sure you’ll enjoy yourself this weekend in Bangkok!

Want to sing along to your favourite musicians? We have a list of concerts to look forward to in Bangkok in 2024.

