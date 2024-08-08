Blood & brine: Meat throwers leave Thai couple in a pickle (video)

Photo via Channel 3

A Thai couple today sought help from a news agency after police were unable to identify two men who threw bags of pork blood and pickled fish at their home on Soi Phetchaburi 31 in the Ratchathewi district of Bangkok on Monday.

A Channel 3 team today, August 8, visited the victim’s home, a five-storey building on Soi Phetchaburi 31 near Pratunam Market, to interview them. The first floor of the building also operated as a shop selling Kanom Krok, also known as coconut pancakes.

The 65 year old woman, Bualip, told the media that the incident occurred at about 2.30am on Monday, August 5. She heard a repeated banging sound at the front door while she and her husband were sleeping on the second floor.

Her husband thought an electric transformer outside their home had exploded, so they went to check. They found blood stains at the door and on the floor nearby. The foul smell of blood pervaded their home. The couple suspected that it was blood mixed with pickled fish.

The couple asked their daughter, who lives in Pathum Thani province, to come over and check the security camera footage. They discovered that two suspects had arrived outside their home on a motorcycle. One of them waited on the vehicle while the other got off and threw two bags of blood at their home.

The couple obtained additional footage from their neighbours and other local businesses and filed a complaint with Phayathai Police Station. Officers promised to visit the scene but never arrived.

Bualip stated that she had no clue about the motive of the two suspects. She and her husband have been living in the building for more than 30 years and have never argued with anyone because they are always busy with their shop. They wake up in the morning to sell Kanom Krok and close their shop at 3am every day.

Channel 3 followed up on the case with Phayathai Police Station, and the police insisted that they were investigating the matter. However, they faced difficulties identifying the suspects as they were wearing motorcycle helmets, and their motorcycle did not have a registration plate.