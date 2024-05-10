Hat Yai man ranks fourth in police exams after seven-year struggle

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A young man’s relentless pursuit of his dream to become a police officer has paid off after seven years of steadfast determination, culminating in his high-ranking success in the police entrance examination.

A department store employee’s unwavering dedication to achieving his dream has finally borne fruit after a gruelling seven-year journey. The young man, who hails from Hat Yai in Songkhla, recently distinguished himself by securing the fourth-highest score in the police cadet entrance examination. His story, shared by the Preparation Military Online page, has become an inspiring testament to the power of perseverance.

Despite not being academically gifted, Thonphat Sumutsaran, also known as Tan, always demonstrated an unmatched work ethic. His ultimate goal was to become a police officer, a dream shared by countless others. After completing his equivalent of the tenth grade, he attempted the military preparatory school examinations. Yet, after facing rejection, he did not lose heart but instead continued his efforts, even as his final year of upper secondary school ended without success.

Faced with financial constraints and the determination to chase his dream, Tan made the pragmatic decision to forego university education. Instead, he took up employment at a local Lotus’s department store, biding his time and preparing for the police non-commissioned officer exams.

At the age of 24, Tan’s commitment and hard work paid off. He passed the police NCO exams and embraced a new opportunity to sit for the officer cadet selection process. However, his initial triumph was marred by an assignment to the volatile southern border province of Narathiwat, specifically the Rue So district, known for its high-risk status. There, Tan served as a patrol officer in a challenging environment where danger was a constant companion.

Despite these conditions, Tan never wavered in his resolve. With limited resources, he relied heavily on online courses and study materials shared on social media, which provided a means to continue his studies without the need to travel from his assigned post. His efforts were relentless, and even amidst the life-threatening duties of maintaining public safety, Tan found time to prepare for the examinations.

Hard work reaps rewards

In 2022, Tan’s hard work seemed to pay off when placed 28th in the examination. However, the lack of facilities to maintain physical fitness in the hazardous area he was stationed in resulted in a less-than-optimal physical performance, leading to a disappointing final result. Despite this setback, Tan was undeterred. He continued to pour his energy into studying, often in the perilous confines of his assignment, where even reading had to be done with a rifle at arm’s reach.

The following year, Tan once again sat for the exam, and this time his perseverance was rewarded. He achieved the fourth-highest score, earning him a place in the police academy as a full-fledged cadet, reported Sanook.

Tan’s timeline reflects a journey marked by persistence and unwavering focus. In 2018, he unsuccessfully attempted the tenth-grade military preparatory exam.

In 2019, his efforts in the eleventh-grade equivalent were also met with disappointment.

In 2020, after completing his twelfth-grade studies and working at Lotus, he chose not to pursue higher education, instead focusing on his dream.

In 2021, he became a police NCO candidate, opting to serve in the southern region.

In 2022, he placed 28th in the exams but was set back by his physical fitness score. Finally, last year, Tan ranked fourth in the exams, securing his position as a cadet.

Tan’s story exemplifies the adage that hard work and dedication can indeed turn dreams into reality, serving as an inspiration to all who aspire to reach their goals against the odds.