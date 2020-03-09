Government looking at ways to lower public electricity bills | The Thaiger

Thailand
Government looking at ways to lower public electricity bills
The ministry is also studying ways to lower the price of cooking gas and fuel.
Thailand’s Energy Ministry is examining ways to lower electricity bills for the general public to ease their burden in response to the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, according to Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong.
The ministry’s permanent secretary has been asked to call a meeting today with related electricity agencies, including the Energy Regulatory Commission, to discuss the issue.
Sontirat says that, if approved, it will be a three month long measure and will be implemented as soon as possible.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
Help is on the way: 100 billion baht stimulus package passed
Eyeing the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the nation’s already battered economy, the government yesterday approved a stimulus package, anticipated to cost more than 100 billion baht.
The package was approved in a meeting of the Council of Economic Ministers, led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and will be forwarded to the cabinet for approval on Tuesday.
After the meeting, Prayut said the package, lasting two months, will be “temporary assistance.” It includes a wide range of measures such as financial aid for small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), tax benefits and other financial policies.
The massive package comes as Thailand’s economy, already in the doldrums for several years due to weakening exports, low investment and more recently, the strengthening baht, is slumping further. The coronavirus outbreak is rubbing salt in the wound, directly hitting the tourism sector, long considered the only lifeline for the beleaguered economy.
Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak admits that the virus has dealt a severe blow to tourism as well as the manufacturing and services sectors.
“The Bank of Thailand has been working with other relevant agencies to roll out the first set of measures to different groups. It is particularly important to help SMEs to prevent further impacts on workers. This is the first set of measures, and there will be more later.”
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana says the package includes cash handouts, soft loans and other financial assistance, as well as tax benefits, to help both entrepreneurs and the public.
“It’s a temporary, broad-based package to help various sectors.”
For businesses, the package provides soft loans at a 2% interest rate, a debt moratorium and delayed debt repayment, debt restructuring for non-performing loans, lower utility expenses and other costs.
To expedite soft loans, the Government Savings Bank will lend funds to commercial banks at 0.01%, so commercial banks can give loans at 2%.
In addition to this, the package will cover a 2,000-baht handout to low-income earners, farmers and freelance workers at 1,000 baht over two consecutive months.
Bank of Thailand governor, Veerathai Santiprabhob, says the central bank has issued a memo calling on commercial banks to ease debt restructuring criteria under the relief package. The central bank has also called on commercial banks to lower the minimum payment limit for credit card holders to 5% from the 10% ceiling.
Kobsak Pootrakool, secretary to the economic cabinet, says the ministers are also prepared to roll out measures to help airlines and retailers who rent airport space.
He says ministers estimate that the effect of the coronavirus outbreak will last for another six months, and an additional three months will be needed to restore public confidence.
He adds that the economy’s performance in the first quarter will not be positive, as the outbreak has alread slashed the number of foreign arrivals by 50%.
Economic growth stood at 2.4% last year, the weakest in five years, and growth this year is likely to be much lower. Kasikorn Research Centre predicts GDP expansion of just 0.5% mainly because of the outbreak.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
2000 baht handouts for low-income Thais
Thailand’s Council of Economic Ministers today endorsed a Finance Ministry proposal to provide low-income Thais 2000 baht each via an e-payment channel.
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said after a meeting this afternoon that there will be a 1000 payment for two consecutive months for low-income earners, farmers and freelancers. The number of people eligible has yet to be calculated.
The cash handout is among the ministry’s first set of relief measures in response to an economy hammered by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The ministry will present the full package to the Cabinet next week.
Uttama previously mentioned other measures including soft loans to commercial banks from the Government Housing Bank to be distributed among affected businesses, and tax incentives to discourage companies from laying off staff.
SOURCES: The Nation | The ThaigerKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
Finance ministry announces new stimulus packages and tax breaks
Thailand’s Finance Ministry has announced a raft of new stimulus measures to help prop up parts of the Thai economy suffering under the impact of the coronavirus. They say the measures will assist “all sectors of Thai society currently affected by the Covid-19 situation”, which arrived at the same time as an economic slowdown, an export slump and drought.
The Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana says the first package will be proposed to his economic ministry this Friday. The decisions will be forwarded to the cabinet for discussion and approval. He says he expects the package, if it is approved, to “start to bear fruit in June or July this year”.
The whole package is worth 100 billion baht. He said the cash giveaways are earmarked for low-income earners, farmers and independent workers.
“The stimulus package will include a 1,000 baht per month grant to all low income earners, including farmers, office workers and independent entrepreneurs, to help them meet their cost of living through this unsettled period.”
The minister says the relief package must be “big enough” to help the country reeling from the global outbreak of Covid-19 – it must cover all groups of people; hit the target efficiently: be proportional to the current situation; and short-term.
The 1,000 baht will be sent to the the user’s PromptPay accounts on their phones so that they can spend it on essential items. He says that over 14 million people, already classified as low-income earners, will receive the money.
The Minister noted that the stimulus package will also cover support for the country’s stock market and business operators in the form of tax breaks.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
Coronavirus UPDATE: 7 more cases in Thailand, WHO battling fake virus news
ไวรัสโคโรน่าล่าสุด ตายแล้ว 1016 ศพ ติดเชื้อทะลุ 4.3 หมื่น แต่มีข่าวดี
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Thailand News Today, Monday, March 9, 2020
Kitten killer arrested in Chiang Mai
Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction
Government looking at ways to lower public electricity bills
Thai minister says aide not involved in massive mask-hoarding
The ship without a port – Costa Fortuna heads for Singapore
Thai Airways crew restrain Chinese passenger who deliberately coughed at them: VIDEO
Village leader slain in drive-by shooting in South
Kasikorn bank stops exchanging foreign cash
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
Thais reject the Government’s cash giveaway scheme
Lost at sea: Thailand – A study from ISLA
Yala judge’s suicide letter forces spotlight on independence of the Thai judiciary
Covid-19 coronavirus UPDATE – Italian lockdown, US surge in cases, death rate up to 3.4%
Two more Thai coronavirus patients recover, are discharged
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
- Bangkok2 days ago
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Document confirms Covid-19 case at Vachira Hospital Phuket
- Coronavirus1 day ago
Thais returning from South Korea ignoring quarantine “recommendation”
- Thailand3 days ago
North to see thunderstorms, rains predicted for Bangkok
- Coronavirus5 hours ago
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
- Coronavirus1 day ago
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Second Princess cruise ship held over virus “links”