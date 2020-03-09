Government looking at ways to lower public electricity bills | The Thaiger

image
Thailand

Government looking at ways to lower public electricity bills

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok Post
The ministry is also studying ways to lower the price of cooking gas and fuel.

Thailand's Energy Ministry is examining ways to lower electricity bills for the general public to ease their burden in response to the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, according to Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong.

The ministry's permanent secretary has been asked to call a meeting today with related electricity agencies, including the Energy Regulatory Commission, to discuss the issue.

Sontirat says that, if approved, it will be a three month long measure and will be implemented as soon as possible.

SOURCE: The Nation

