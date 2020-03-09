image
image
Connect with us

Crime

Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Captain Wuttikorn Plodprong a deputy investigator of the Pattaya City Police, and the four volunteers being led to jail - The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

A police officer and four local police volunteers been arrested for extortion and abduction in Pattaya. Captain Wuttikorn Plodprong, a deputy investigator of the Pattaya City Police and the four volunteers for police were arrested Saturday, and are now in custody at the local remand prison.

The arrest comes after relatives of an accused drug dealer reported to the Chon Buri Provincial Police that the Pattaya City Police demanded 300,000 baht for the release of a man who was allegedly caught with 200 methamphetamine pills.

The Chon Buri police then conducted an investigation, leading to a sting operation in which they publicly arrested the suspects right in front of the Pattaya City Police Station.

A spokesman for the Royal Thai Police says they face “severe legal action with no leniency.”

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Kitten killer arrested in Chiang Mai

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Kitten killer arrested in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - Chiang Rai Times

The internet is abuzz with outrage and indignation as netizens and animal lovers express their outrage over a man in arrested in northern Thailand for adopting kittens, then killing them. Officers in Chiang Mai arrested the man, identified as Waitaya Kadpab, on animal cruelty charges for adopting and killing up to 12 kittens.

Authorities told Thai media that several people came forward complaining a man had been abusing cats. Police say three separate people posted on social media that they needed homes for stray cats they’d found. In each case, Waitaya responded, saying that he’d adopt them. According to police, Waitaya then tortured and killed the cats.

One woman said that she found a stray cat and posted that it needed a home. On February 26 she handed over the cat to Waitaya, who said that he would “take great care of it.

But the woman later discovered through an online site that the man is a known animal abuser. She called Wataya and asked how the cat was, and whether she could have it back.

She says he fobbed her off a few times, eventually telling her that the cat was dead.

Kitten killer arrested in Chiang Mai | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

The Watchdog Thailand Foundation reports Waitaya has been accused of killing up to 12 cats. He will be sent to court, and if found guilty he faces a maximum of two years in jail and a 40,000 baht fine.

Wataya maintains his innocence, saying that these cats were untrained and difficult to care for, and that had to use violence to keep them orderly. He said that he had been “stressed and unable to control himself.”

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Khaosod

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Village leader slain in drive-by shooting in South

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Village leader slain in drive-by shooting in South | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chanwit Kaso, assistant headman of Ban Prawae in Pattani province - Pattani police

Gunmen in Pattanni province in Thailand’s restive South shot dead an assistant village headman while he was exercising at a children’s playground yesterday. Pattani and its neighbouring provinces are home to Thailand’s Southern Conflict.

The drive-by shooting occurred at playground in front of a football field in Ban Prawae of tambon Yarang.

Witnesses say Chanwit Kaso, assistant headman of Ban Prawae village, was using the exercise equipment when four men pulled up on two motorcycles. One of them opened fire at Chanwit with a pistol, hitting him three times in the body, killing him. The gunnmen fled immediately after the attack.

No shell casings were found at the scene, indicating that the gun used was a revolver.

Police are investigating.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Wanted killer dies of unknown causes

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Wanted killer dies of unknown causes | The Thaiger
Volunteers take the body of hit man Yuthana Chukaew to hospital for an autopsy after he died of unspecified causes at a house Nakhon Si Thammarat this morning - Nujaree Raekrun, Bangkok Post

An infamous killer, long sought by police, died this morning of “an unspecified illness” at a house in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. A team of police officers and a doctor from the district hospital went to the house after being informed of the death of the wanted hit man, identified as 49 year old Yuthana Chukaew, known to the public as “Sua Liam Thungpho.” Yuthana was found lying dead on the open platform of the house, wearing a camouflage T-shirt and a loin cloth.

Local villagers told police that Yuthana came down from a hideout in nearby mountains to stay at his mother’s house several days ago. He lost consciousness and died this morning, evidently of heart failure.

Yuthana was wanted in several murder and drug cases that took place in three different district of the province. In September 2015 he was involved in a shootout with a police unit that left one officer injured. He manage to break through a police siege and escape.

Yuthana’s younger brother Thirayuth, aged 40, is also wanted on murder and drug charges. Years ago, when police surrounded his house, he surrendered for fear of becoming the victim of an extra-judicial killing. In 2017, he broke out of a Nakhon Si Thammarat prison along with a fellow inmate.

Thirayuth remains at large. On July 19, 2019, he allegedly committed a murder Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Ron Phibun district.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 days ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 days ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 days ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป3 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน” | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”

Trending