Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction | The Thaiger

Pattaya cop, volunteers busted for extortion, abduction
A police officer and four local police volunteers been arrested for extortion and abduction in Pattaya. Captain Wuttikorn Plodprong, a deputy investigator of the Pattaya City Police and the four volunteers for police were arrested Saturday, and are now in custody at the local remand prison.
The arrest comes after relatives of an accused drug dealer reported to the Chon Buri Provincial Police that the Pattaya City Police demanded 300,000 baht for the release of a man who was allegedly caught with 200 methamphetamine pills.
The Chon Buri police then conducted an investigation, leading to a sting operation in which they publicly arrested the suspects right in front of the Pattaya City Police Station.
A spokesman for the Royal Thai Police says they face “severe legal action with no leniency.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Kitten killer arrested in Chiang Mai
The internet is abuzz with outrage and indignation as netizens and animal lovers express their outrage over a man in arrested in northern Thailand for adopting kittens, then killing them. Officers in Chiang Mai arrested the man, identified as Waitaya Kadpab, on animal cruelty charges for adopting and killing up to 12 kittens.
Authorities told Thai media that several people came forward complaining a man had been abusing cats. Police say three separate people posted on social media that they needed homes for stray cats they’d found. In each case, Waitaya responded, saying that he’d adopt them. According to police, Waitaya then tortured and killed the cats.
One woman said that she found a stray cat and posted that it needed a home. On February 26 she handed over the cat to Waitaya, who said that he would “take great care of it.
But the woman later discovered through an online site that the man is a known animal abuser. She called Wataya and asked how the cat was, and whether she could have it back.
She says he fobbed her off a few times, eventually telling her that the cat was dead.
The Watchdog Thailand Foundation reports Waitaya has been accused of killing up to 12 cats. He will be sent to court, and if found guilty he faces a maximum of two years in jail and a 40,000 baht fine.
Wataya maintains his innocence, saying that these cats were untrained and difficult to care for, and that had to use violence to keep them orderly. He said that he had been “stressed and unable to control himself.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Khaosod
Village leader slain in drive-by shooting in South
Gunmen in Pattanni province in Thailand’s restive South shot dead an assistant village headman while he was exercising at a children’s playground yesterday. Pattani and its neighbouring provinces are home to Thailand’s Southern Conflict.
The drive-by shooting occurred at playground in front of a football field in Ban Prawae of tambon Yarang.
Witnesses say Chanwit Kaso, assistant headman of Ban Prawae village, was using the exercise equipment when four men pulled up on two motorcycles. One of them opened fire at Chanwit with a pistol, hitting him three times in the body, killing him. The gunnmen fled immediately after the attack.
No shell casings were found at the scene, indicating that the gun used was a revolver.
Police are investigating.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Wanted killer dies of unknown causes
An infamous killer, long sought by police, died this morning of “an unspecified illness” at a house in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. A team of police officers and a doctor from the district hospital went to the house after being informed of the death of the wanted hit man, identified as 49 year old Yuthana Chukaew, known to the public as “Sua Liam Thungpho.” Yuthana was found lying dead on the open platform of the house, wearing a camouflage T-shirt and a loin cloth.
Local villagers told police that Yuthana came down from a hideout in nearby mountains to stay at his mother’s house several days ago. He lost consciousness and died this morning, evidently of heart failure.
Yuthana was wanted in several murder and drug cases that took place in three different district of the province. In September 2015 he was involved in a shootout with a police unit that left one officer injured. He manage to break through a police siege and escape.
Yuthana’s younger brother Thirayuth, aged 40, is also wanted on murder and drug charges. Years ago, when police surrounded his house, he surrendered for fear of becoming the victim of an extra-judicial killing. In 2017, he broke out of a Nakhon Si Thammarat prison along with a fellow inmate.
Thirayuth remains at large. On July 19, 2019, he allegedly committed a murder Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Ron Phibun district.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
