Thailand

Good Morning Thailand | National parks re-open, tourism recovery 8-10 years | August 20

Good Morning Thailand and welcome to Friday. The father of the 14 year old teenager who was shot near the Din Daeng Police Station in Bangkok during Monday’s pro-democracy protest, has filed a complaint with the police. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has reopened 60 of the 155 national parks across all of Thailand. Secretary General of the Federation of Thai Industries suggested it may take 8-10 years for tourism in Thailand to recover. A Thai doctor is asking everyone to be nicer to people who have recovered from Covid because they’ve already suffered enough.

