Thai community gathers to pay respects to turtle for good fortune

Picture courtesy of Sanook

It was reported today that residents of Sai Kaew Community, Phimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, gathered at house number 127/1 to pay their respects and seek good fortune from a beautifully kept turtle, ‘Kai Toon.’ The turtle is owned by Sawang Saungsombat, a 62 year old local.

Sawang explained that her son bought the turtle for her to care for as a pet about a year ago. As turtles are considered auspicious, she decided to keep it for good luck. Previously, Sawang had dreamt of the turtle bringing her fortune, which led her to use her house number in a lottery, ultimately winning. Upon learning about her luck, other villagers rushed to see the turtle, reported Sanook.

Before this event, two villagers had already won the lottery with the help of the turtle, they believed. For this occasion, locals brought flowers, incense and candles to pay respects, and applied powder to the turtle’s shell to discover numbers, as they believed the turtle would bring good luck to the community again. The found numbers were 29 and 57, which villagers intended to use for bets before the next lottery draw.

