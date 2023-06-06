Green pit viper’s visit to Thai home sparks lottery frenzy

Photo from Facebook

A woman was startled by an unexpected, metre-long green pit viper crawling around her window at her home in Phayao province, sparking a social media frenzy where many believe the snake may have brought good luck.

The resident, Kannanat Prompao, shared a video clip on her Facebook account of the snake approaching her window, with a caption stating, “It just came in so boldly, it’s huge.” The video reveals the snake is about a metre in length and attempts to enter the house through the window, but is unable to do so due to the presence of a mosquito net. The snake eventually slithers away from the window, leaving the woman in shock.

Kannanat said she was watching television when she noticed the green pit viper coiling and slithering near her window attempting to enter the house. Although frightened, she managed to grab her phone and film the incident. The snake was unable to enter due to the mosquito net and finally retreated from the window.

After Kannanat posted the video on social media, many people commented and enquired about the address of her house. Kanyanat believes the snake might have been a harbinger of good luck, so she used house numbers 249 and 10 to buy lottery tickets as a result of the unusual event.

Yesterday, a couple from Nonthaburi, Thailand, reported finding a 3-metre python coiled inside their toilet bowl. The snake was discovered at 10pm in the couple’s home located in Village No. 3, Phimonrat Subdistrict, Bang Bua Thong District. After a 20-minute struggle, the python was successfully captured. Residents have been advised to check toilets before use to avoid similar encounters.

A week ago, a snake found on the 501 Bangkok bus route caused a stir on social media for superstitious lottery fanatics who were left slithering to find out the bus’ registration number. The driver safely returned the snake to its natural habitat after the bus arrived at its destination.