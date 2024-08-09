Stroke leads Thai man to drowning while flirting with transwoman

Photo via Amarin TV

A tragic love story unfolded today in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima when a Thai man drowned after suffering a heart attack while flirting with a transwoman by a moat.

Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station officers investigated the death of the 30 year old man, whose name remains undisclosed, at the side of the moat on Kamhaeng Songkram Road. The area was dark, but officers managed to see the lifeless body, dressed in a white T-shirt and jeans, floating face down in the water.

A rescue team today, August 9, was called to the scene to remove the body from the water. Rescuers spent only five minutes retrieving the body because the water level in the moat was only knee-deep.

The transwoman who alerted the police, 28 year old Bee, revealed that she met the deceased earlier in the evening near the Thao Suranari (Ya Mo) Monument. They talked and got along very well, so they sought a quiet place to continue their conversation and chose to sit by the moat.

Unexpectedly, at about 12.40am, the man suffered a stroke while they were talking and fell into the water. Bee said she knew about his congenital condition because he had just told her but initially thought he was playing a prank on her.

Bee said she looked at him for a few seconds and realised that it was not a prank at all. She immediately reported the incident to the police but the man drowned before they arrived.

Police transferred the body to a nearby hospital for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

In a related report, a Thai man suffered a stroke while driving on Charoen Krung Road in Bangkok in July and crashed into multiple vehicles along the road. Police arrived at the scene and detained him, believing he was drunk driving.

The man, who was in the throes of a stroke, was held for nearly two hours and lost consciousness, prompting the police to rush him to a hospital.

Unfortunately, he did not receive treatment in time and died. His family blamed the police for the delay in treatment and planned to take legal action against the officers involved.