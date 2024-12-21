Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident in Chon Buri has spurred an online search for a dark vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a young girl and left her mother severely injured. The accident occurred when a motorcycle sidecar was struck, causing the child to be thrown from the vehicle.

The event unfolded yesterday on Route 344, near kilometre marker 57 + 800, in Khao Sok, Nong Yai district, Chon Buri province. The girl’s 33 year old father, Wattachat Buakhai posted a plea on his Facebook page for help in locating the driver responsible for the crash, which occurred around 7.30am on Wednesday, November 27. The post urged anyone with dashcam footage from the vicinity to come forward with information, providing two contact numbers available 24/7.

In the aftermath, reporters visited a rented house in Khao Sok where 30 year old Konsamai Duangput, the mother of the deceased child, is recovering. She sustained a broken arm and requires a metal brace. Konsamai recounted the day of the accident, explaining she was returning home after dropping her niece at school when a black vehicle, racing alongside three pickup trucks, suddenly collided with them. The impact threw her daughter from the sidecar. Bystanders informed her of the child’s death, leaving Konsamai devastated.

“The driver hasn’t come forward to take responsibility. I hope they surrender so we can discuss what happened.”

Wattachat described the incident as involving his wife and daughter, Namnueng. His wife has been discharged from the hospital but requires daily physical therapy due to mobility issues. The family has already conducted religious rites for their daughter.

The accident, which occurred on November 27, saw Konsamai taking her daughter and three other children to school. On their return journey, a vehicle struck their motorcycle sidecar on Route 344, inbound to Ban Bueng in Khao Sok, Nong Yai district, at around 7.20am. Both Konsamai and Namnueng were thrown from the sidecar, and the vehicle involved fled the scene without offering assistance.

“We don’t know the make or licence plate of the vehicle. We need help from the public to find the driver responsible.”

Reporters accompanied Wattachat to the accident site, where they met with the Nong Yai police investigation team searching for evidence. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a four-wheeled closed van, based on witness descriptions. However, a lack of dashcam footage and the absence of CCTV cameras in the forested area have hindered the investigation, reported KhaoSod.

Law enforcement is reviewing footage along Route 344 but has yet to identify a camera capturing the vehicle’s details or licence plate clearly. Consequently, they cannot issue a warrant or summon the driver for questioning. Police confirmed their ongoing efforts to track the vehicle from the first day of the incident, despite challenges related to camera coverage. They remain optimistic about identifying the vehicle soon, as some leads have been uncovered.

Police urge anyone traveling Route 344 between Klaeng and Ban Bueng from 7am to 8am on November 27, who may have dashcam footage of the suspect vehicle, to contact the Nong Yai Police Station. This information is vital for advancing the investigation and bringing justice for the young girl who lost her life.