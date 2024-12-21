Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck

Published: 14:00, 21 December 2024
Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck
A tragic accident occurred in Pattaya yesterday, December 20, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist following a collision involving a minivan and a pickup truck.

Bang Lamung police, accompanied by rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, arrived at the scene of a fatal road accident at 11.30am yesterday on Sukhumvit Road near the Ban Suan U-turn in Naklua.

Upon arrival, police discovered the lifeless body of 31 year old Naruabet Photong lying on the road close to the U-turn. Nearby, an Isuzu pickup truck, with damage to its front left side, was found. The driver, 39 year old Kirati, was present at the scene, waiting for law enforcement officers.

A public minivan was also involved in the accident, suffering severe damage to its front driver’s side. The driver, 38 year old Worapot was also waiting for the police to arrive.

Kirati, the driver of the pickup truck, recounted that while stationary, waiting to make a U-turn, the motorcyclist was hit by the minivan, resulting in the victim being thrown against his vehicle.

Worapot, responsible for driving the minivan, shared that he was transporting three passengers towards Si Racha when the motorcyclist allegedly darted into his lane at the U-turn. Unable to stop in time, he collided with the motorcycle.

“I was unable to brake in time when the motorcycle suddenly crossed into my lane.”

Bang Lamung police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to ascertain the details of the accident and to proceed with any necessary legal actions. The body of the deceased has been transported to a local hospital for further examination, reported The Pattaya News.

In related news, a young man, riding his motorcycle home from work, collided with a 10-wheel truck and died instantly. His grieving parents fainted upon seeing his body, while the truck driver was left in shock.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

