Vape bust shock: Pattaya police nab man with 40 illegal e-cigs

Police warned online vape sellers targeting youths face strict monitoring

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 28, 2025
102 1 minute read
Vape bust shock: Pattaya police nab man with 40 illegal e-cigs
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A Pattaya man’s side hustle went up in smoke after police swooped in and seized a stash of illegal vapes in a sting that sent a clear warning to would-be e-cigarette dealers.

Pattaya City Police, led by Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, launched a targeted crackdown aimed at shutting down the black market sale of electronic cigarettes.

The operation was backed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Siriwat Khachamat, Deputy Superintendent, and Police Major Inspector Suchart Dusadee, with the special operations team tasked with tracing vendors selling banned products both on the street and online.

Following an investigation, officers identified 31 year old Naruebet as a key suspect allegedly peddling e-cigarettes in Soi Phaniad Chang 10. Acting on intelligence, police moved swiftly to secure evidence and apprehend him before the goods could be distributed further.

Vape bust shock: Pattaya police nab man with 40 illegal e-cigs | News by Thaiger

During the search, officers uncovered 40 disposable Marbo 9,000 Puffs e-cigarettes neatly packed and ready for sale. The haul was valued at 16,000 baht, with each device retailing for around 400 baht.

Naruebet now faces prosecution under Section 246 of the Customs Act 2017 for possessing, selling, or distributing goods that have not cleared customs procedures. He was handed over to investigators for further legal action, reported The Pattaya News.

Related Articles

“This operation reflects our commitment to enforcing the law and protecting public health,” Pattaya police said.

Thailand maintains some of the toughest regulations on vaping products in Southeast Asia. Despite growing demand, especially among young people, the sale, import, and possession of e-cigarettes remain strictly prohibited. Violators face heavy fines and potential jail time.

Vape bust shock: Pattaya police nab man with 40 illegal e-cigs | News by Thaiger

Police warned that online sellers are also under close scrutiny, as many traders use social media to market vaping devices to teenagers and tourists who may not realise they are breaking the law.

Officers urge the public to report any suspicious activity related to the sale of e-cigarettes, emphasising that clampdowns will continue across Pattaya and surrounding areas.

Latest Thailand News
Vape bust shock: Pattaya police nab man with 40 illegal e-cigs Pattaya News

Vape bust shock: Pattaya police nab man with 40 illegal e-cigs

2 hours ago
Giant king cobra invades Trang home, sparks lottery frenzy (video) Thailand News

Giant king cobra invades Trang home, sparks lottery frenzy (video)

2 hours ago
Patong Beach bomb scare: Hidden explosives uncovered in sand Phuket News

Patong Beach bomb scare: Hidden explosives uncovered in sand

2 hours ago
Rush hour inferno: Car fire sparks Vibhavadi traffic chaos (video) Bangkok News

Rush hour inferno: Car fire sparks Vibhavadi traffic chaos (video)

2 hours ago
Drug den blitz: Bang Lamung cops bust bamboo hideout Pattaya News

Drug den blitz: Bang Lamung cops bust bamboo hideout

3 hours ago
Russian drug kingpin hunted down in Phuket paradise bust Phuket News

Russian drug kingpin hunted down in Phuket paradise bust

3 hours ago
Thai PM promotes peace amid Hun Sen&#8217;s provocative claims Thailand News

Thai PM promotes peace amid Hun Sen’s provocative claims

3 hours ago
Thailand cannabis crackdown: New prescription rules spark outcry Cannabis News

Thailand cannabis crackdown: New prescription rules spark outcry

4 hours ago
Weekend sees more heavy rain across Thailand in seasonal deluge Thailand Weather Updates

Weekend sees more heavy rain across Thailand in seasonal deluge

4 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on illegal ramps to tackle drainage issues Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on illegal ramps to tackle drainage issues

21 hours ago
Injured Thai man lies to protect drunk girlfriend after car crash Thailand News

Injured Thai man lies to protect drunk girlfriend after car crash

21 hours ago
People&#8217;s Alliance rallies to protect Koh Kut, oust Thai PM Thailand News

People’s Alliance rallies to protect Koh Kut, oust Thai PM

21 hours ago
Flash floods devastate Chiang Rai: Homes and farmland destroyed Thailand News

Flash floods devastate Chiang Rai: Homes and farmland destroyed

22 hours ago
Thai abbot accuses bank of embezzling over 1.3 billion baht Thailand News

Thai abbot accuses bank of embezzling over 1.3 billion baht

22 hours ago
Branded residences gain ground in Asia’s Property Market with Thailand taking the lead Property

Branded residences gain ground in Asia’s Property Market with Thailand taking the lead

22 hours ago
Thai govt urged to scrap casino bill over constitutional concerns Bangkok News

Thai govt urged to scrap casino bill over constitutional concerns

22 hours ago
Aussie man searches for long-lost Thai mother, makes public plea Phuket News

Aussie man searches for long-lost Thai mother, makes public plea

22 hours ago
PAO official escapes rape attempt by colleague at Pathum Thani love hotel Thailand News

PAO official escapes rape attempt by colleague at Pathum Thani love hotel

23 hours ago
Black beauty: Rare leopard spotted at Phetchaburi national park Thailand News

Black beauty: Rare leopard spotted at Phetchaburi national park

23 hours ago
Thai man punched by stranger on Chiang Mai road Chiang Mai News

Thai man punched by stranger on Chiang Mai road

23 hours ago
Phuket airport tightens security, passengers urged to arrive early Phuket News

Phuket airport tightens security, passengers urged to arrive early

23 hours ago
Thailand’s 36% US tariff at risk: Will minister secure a deal? Business News

Thailand’s 36% US tariff at risk: Will minister secure a deal?

24 hours ago
Pattaya sports complex plagued by delays and corruption concerns Pattaya News

Pattaya sports complex plagued by delays and corruption concerns

1 day ago
Gunmen at large after fatal shooting of Thai businessman in Kanchanaburi Thailand News

Gunmen at large after fatal shooting of Thai businessman in Kanchanaburi

1 day ago
Hun Sen warns Thaksin: Betrayal, treason, and exposing the truth Thailand News

Hun Sen warns Thaksin: Betrayal, treason, and exposing the truth

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 28, 2025
102 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x