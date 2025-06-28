Vape bust shock: Pattaya police nab man with 40 illegal e-cigs

A Pattaya man’s side hustle went up in smoke after police swooped in and seized a stash of illegal vapes in a sting that sent a clear warning to would-be e-cigarette dealers.

Pattaya City Police, led by Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, launched a targeted crackdown aimed at shutting down the black market sale of electronic cigarettes.

The operation was backed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Siriwat Khachamat, Deputy Superintendent, and Police Major Inspector Suchart Dusadee, with the special operations team tasked with tracing vendors selling banned products both on the street and online.

Following an investigation, officers identified 31 year old Naruebet as a key suspect allegedly peddling e-cigarettes in Soi Phaniad Chang 10. Acting on intelligence, police moved swiftly to secure evidence and apprehend him before the goods could be distributed further.

During the search, officers uncovered 40 disposable Marbo 9,000 Puffs e-cigarettes neatly packed and ready for sale. The haul was valued at 16,000 baht, with each device retailing for around 400 baht.

Naruebet now faces prosecution under Section 246 of the Customs Act 2017 for possessing, selling, or distributing goods that have not cleared customs procedures. He was handed over to investigators for further legal action, reported The Pattaya News.

“This operation reflects our commitment to enforcing the law and protecting public health,” Pattaya police said.

Thailand maintains some of the toughest regulations on vaping products in Southeast Asia. Despite growing demand, especially among young people, the sale, import, and possession of e-cigarettes remain strictly prohibited. Violators face heavy fines and potential jail time.

Police warned that online sellers are also under close scrutiny, as many traders use social media to market vaping devices to teenagers and tourists who may not realise they are breaking the law.

Officers urge the public to report any suspicious activity related to the sale of e-cigarettes, emphasising that clampdowns will continue across Pattaya and surrounding areas.