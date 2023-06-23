Viral spectre sensation: Young girl’s chilling ghost encounter haunts the Internet with over 3 million views

PHOTO: Tiktok/@nnlsenseless

A video capturing a young girl’s encounter with a ghost in the midst of the day has taken the Internet by storm, with views exceeding three million. The footage was posted by TikTok user @nnlsenseless and in it, the girl is seen standing on a staircase, claiming she can see a ghost.

The caption of the now-viral clip says…

“My niece saw a ghost. Almost shocked after hearing the full story,” and “My niece saw a ghost. A spooky story that must be remembered.”

At the point in the video where the young girl was standing near the stairs, she revealed that she saw a ghost.

Immediately, the adult questioned…

“Where is the ghost?”

The young girl responded by gesturing towards the staircase and saying…

“Over there, it’s walking away.”

Querying further, the adult asked if the phantom was a man or a woman. The girl said…

“It’s a woman, she’s wearing a white shirt and she’s currently walking down the stairs.”

The adult then urged the girl to ask the spirit where it was going. So, the little girl shouted…

“Where are you going?”

The ghost allegedly told the girl…

“She said she is going to get some durian to eat.”

The reply left the person recording the footage in fits of laughter.

Following its release, comments flooded in with netizens sharing how their hair stood on end, but they couldn’t stop laughing at the end. Some even joked about learning for the first time that ghosts also fancied Durian.

One Internet user said…

“Watched it 10 times, still can’t stop laughing.”

The person behind the account replied…

“The ghost standing there listening must be laughing, too.”

