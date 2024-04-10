Gas truck flip scatters cylinders on Kanchanaphisek Expressway

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A gas truck overturned on the Kanchanaphisek Expressway, scattering cylinders across the road and causing significant traffic disruption. The incident, which occurred at approximately 8.30am today, April 10, resulted in one injury and a traffic standstill that lasted nearly two hours.

Chaos ensued early this morning on the Kanchanaphisek Expressway when a truck carrying a multitude of gas cylinders lost control and flipped, resulting in a hazardous scatter of its load across the roadway. The accident, reported by JS100, took place just before the Thepharak exit ramp from the Bang Mueang toll plaza, obstructing the right lanes and leaving one individual injured.

Emergency response teams faced a race against time to remove the scattered cylinders and the overturned vehicle, a task that took nearly two hours to complete. Their efforts ensured that traffic could eventually resume normal, following a temporary road closure that led to severe congestion. Investigators are now probing into the cause of the accident to prevent future occurrences.

The Kanchanaphisek Expressway, a critical artery for Bangkok’s commuters, was turned into a standstill as the clock ticked towards the morning rush hour. The sight of gas cylinders strewn across the tarmac was a stark reminder of the fragility of even the most routine journeys.

The driver of the truck was swiftly attended to by medical personnel, and although details of their condition have not been disclosed, they were the sole casualty in an incident that could have had far more dire consequences.

As traffic backed up, commuters found themselves delayed, with ripple effects felt across connecting routes and transport networks, reported KhaoSod.

The expressway, now cleared of debris, has resumed its usual flow. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

