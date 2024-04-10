Traveloka and Hong Kong Tourism Board collaborate

Photo courtesy of TripAdvisor

Traveloka and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) have forged an alliance aimed at showcasing the wonders of Hong Kong to eager travellers from Thailand and beyond. This collaboration, anticipated to skyrocket tourism figures, promises to position Hong Kong as the ultimate hotspot for adventurous souls seeking new experiences.

The resurgence of Hong Kong’s tourism sector post-border reopening has been nothing short of spectacular. According to data released by HKTB, international tourist arrivals surged to a staggering 34 million throughout 2023, marking an astonishing 60-fold increase compared to the previous year. Notably, over 3.7 million of these visitors hailed from Southeast Asian and East Asian regions, with Thailand leading the charge.

Caesar Indra, President of Traveloka, expressed boundless excitement about the partnership with HKTB, highlighting the exponential growth in flight ticket sales to Hong Kong witnessed on their platform.

“This collaboration with HKTB solidifies our commitment to showcasing global destinations and encourages Thai travellers to embark on exhilarating journeys.”

Liew Chian Jia, Regional Director of Southeast Asia at HKTB, echoed Indra’s sentiments, emphasising the importance of this partnership in unlocking Hong Kong’s tourism potential.

“Our aim is not only to entice more travellers from Thailand and Southeast Asia but also to bolster the aviation and hospitality sectors in the region.”

Renowned as Asia’s World City, Hong Kong boasts a myriad of attractions, including iconic landmarks like Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park. Outdoor enthusiasts can revel in breathtaking trekking experiences amidst stunning landscapes, while food connoisseurs indulge in the city’s gastronomic delights, from delectable dim sum to succulent BBQ meats, reported Travel Daily News.

To sweeten the deal, the Hello Hong Kong Campaign on the Traveloka app beckons Thai travellers with irresistible offers on flights, hotels, and activities until May 12.

In related news, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce, was abuzz with excitement for Thai Night Hong Kong 2024. Themed Inspiring Thailand, the event, which took place on March 11 at FILMART, aimed to shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of the Thai entertainment industry.