Shooting near Samut Prakan crocodile farm kills 4, injures 1 (video)

A shooting in a residential area near a crocodile farm in Samut Prakan province around 8.30pm yesterday resulted in the deaths of four people, including the gunman, and left an eight year old girl seriously injured.

Officers from Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station received a report of the shooting yesterday, November 25, and rushed to the scene, a house in Soi Sukha Phiban 2/2 near the Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo, accompanied by a medical team and rescue foundation.

Upon arrival, police found the first victim, the eight year old girl, outside the house. She sustained gunshot wounds to both arms, her chest, and her back. Crying in pain, she was immediately rushed to Samut Prakan Hospital and is now reported to be in stable condition.

Nearby, rescuers discovered the body of a 69 year old woman named Thongsi. She had gunshot wounds to her back, waist, shoulder, and chest. Despite efforts to save her life through CPR, she succumbed to her injuries.

The second victim, a 45 year old man named Wassana, was found lying lifeless near an outdoor marble table and chairs in front of the house. He sustained gunshot wounds to his chest, back, arms, and legs.

Drinking companions

A third victim, a 43 year old woman named Rattanaphak, was found near a clothes-drying rack. She was lying face down on the ground with gunshot wounds to her left armpit and stomach.

The gunman, identified as 64 year old Nui, was also found at the scene. He took his own life by shooting himself in the temple. Nui was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The community leader, Apisit Pintiang, revealed in an interview with Naewna that the gunman, Nui, and the victims were neighbours. The victims rented Nui’s house, where the shooting took place, for about four years and were known to be close to him.

Nui and Rattanaphak were said to frequently drink together at the marble table outside the house. Apisit noted that while Nui was known to drink regularly, he had never been involved in any disputes within the community before. The motive behind the incident remains unclear.

The injured girl told the media that earlier in the day, she heard her mother, Rattanaphak, arguing with Nui. Later, when she and her grandmother, Thongsi, heard gunshots, they exited their home to investigate. Wassana and Rattanaphak were already shot, and the gunman then targeted the girl and her grandmother.

Debt suspected as motive

Nui’s 43 year old son, Thaninwat, stated that he witnessed his father arguing with the victims three or four days before the incident but did not know what caused the dispute.

At the scene, police recovered the 9mm gun used in the shooting, along with bullets and spent shells. The community leader revealed that Nui legally owned the firearm, which was registered.

Police suspect that the shooting stemmed from an argument over debt repayment. Initial investigations revealed that Nui, who was both a landlord and moneylender, lent Rattanaphak 80,000 baht. The two reportedly argued over the debt a few days before the tragedy.

However, police have not yet closed the case and plan to conduct further investigations and interviews to confirm the true motive behind this shocking incident.