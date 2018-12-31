Four minors and three men charged with gang rape of 13 year old Thai girl | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Ban Kruat Hospital

The parents of a 13 year old girl filed complaints that their daughter was gang raped by seven young men who lured her into a schools toilet in tambon Bung Charoen late Friday evening. The town is east of Bangkok near the Cambodian border.

Out of the seven men, aged 14-22, four were minors and have been brought to the child and juvenile court of Buri Ram as police can only detain them for 24 hours. The three adult suspects were held in custody at the Ban Kruat Police station.

One of the suspects has reportedly confessed to having sex with the victim, claiming it was consensual, while the other six say they were just bystanders to the crime.

The victim is said to be the girlfriend of a 16 year old boy involved in the crime, who was messaged by her for a lift as her motorcycle had broken down on Friday.

Police are yet to interrogate the victim and minor-aged suspects in the presence of social workers, and await the victims medical report from Ban Kruat Hospital.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post





