Four minors and three men charged with gang rape of 13 year old Thai girl | The Thaiger

Four minors and three men charged with gang rape of 13 year old Thai girl
The parents of a 13 year old girl filed complaints that their daughter was gang raped by seven young men who lured her into a schools toilet in tambon Bung Charoen late Friday evening. The town is east of Bangkok near the Cambodian border.
Out of the seven men, aged 14-22, four were minors and have been brought to the child and juvenile court of Buri Ram as police can only detain them for 24 hours. The three adult suspects were held in custody at the Ban Kruat Police station.
One of the suspects has reportedly confessed to having sex with the victim, claiming it was consensual, while the other six say they were just bystanders to the crime.
The victim is said to be the girlfriend of a 16 year old boy involved in the crime, who was messaged by her for a lift as her motorcycle had broken down on Friday.
Police are yet to interrogate the victim and minor-aged suspects in the presence of social workers, and await the victims medical report from Ban Kruat Hospital.
National death toll rises to 236 – Day Four in the “seven dangerous days”
A total of 236 people have killed and 2,265 others injured in 2,194 road accidents after number were released for the first four days of the New Year holiday period’s “seven dangerous days”. The tally includes deaths and injuries from last Thursday up to Sunday night.
Chiang Mai and Nakhon Ratchasima had the highest cumulative fatalities of 12 deaths each, while Chiang Mai reported the highest cumulative injuries at 79 persons and the most crashes at 77. Phuket has registered four deaths. Only 13 provinces have reported no deaths in road accidents so far.
Songkhla had yesterday’s most number of crashes at 23 cases and most injuries at 24 persons, while Nakhon Ratchasima reported the day’s highest fatalities with five deaths.
The major causes of accidents remains drunk driving at 42.4 per cent, followed by speeding at 30 per cent. Of the accidents, 80.31 per cent involved motorcycles followed by pick-up trucks at 6.39 per cent.
About 39 per cent of the crashes took place on village roads while other 35.29 per cent took place on highways. Most of the accidents occur between 4pm and 8pm (29 per cent).
Bangkok had the highest cumulative drunk driving cases at 295 cases followed by Maha Sarakham at 224 cases and Sakhon Nakhon at 207 cases. So far only 33 drunk drivers – 26 in Bangkok, four in Khon Kaen and three in Buri Ram – have been ordered to wear Electronic Monitoring (EM) devices from January 1 onwards. They are also banned from going out between 10pm and 4am for 15 days, must undertake 24 hours of social services, and will have their licences suspended for six months, he added.
An NCPO spokeswoman, Colonel Sirichan Nga-thong, meanwhile reported that a total of 2,729 vehicles (1,945 motorcycles and 784 automobiles) and 4,326 driver’s licences had been seized from drunk drivers in the first four days of the period.
4.9 magnitude earthquake registered in Kanchanaburi
In the latest of a spate of earthquake reports for the region, principally in Indonesia and The Philippines, a report this morning from the Si Sawat district of Kanchanaburi with a tremor registering 4.9 on the Richter scale.
No casualties or damage has been recorded.
Seismologists report that the quake was two kilometres underground and was sensed in Kanchanaburi, Chai Nat, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri and Nakhon Pathom provinces.
The epicentre was reported to be about 60 kilometres east of the Vajiralongkorn Dam and 55 kilometres from the Srinagarind Dam but that the quake has had no impact on the structures.
Si Sawat district sits on the Si Sawad fault line, running through Uthai Thani, and the Si Sawat and Nong Prue districts of Kanchanaburi.
30% rise in drink driving incidents
Despite all the hoopla, promises, checkpoints on all major roads and extensive media campaign, drink driving remains the leading cause of accidents over the first three days of the New Year holiday road safety period – aka. The Seven Days of Danger.
Police report a 30% rise in drink-driving arrests up to last Saturday. 6,000 breathalysers and radar guns have been put into service around the country to help curb the road toll – officially the ninth worst in the world, according to the WHO.
In the first three days of the SDOD (Seven Days of Danger), for this current campaign, there were already 1,633 accidents with drink-driving responsible for an astonishing 41% of incidents and 27.2 blamed on speeding.
As usual, motorcycles figured heavily with nearly 75% of the incidents involving motorbikes and 11.6% involving pick-up trucks.
The seven days of danger continues until Thursday this week with tonight and tomorrow expected to register a peak in the seven days’ toll numbers.
