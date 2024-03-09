Northeast Thailand: Former boxer’s son kills father over farming dispute

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A former boxer’s son murdered his father yesterday in a fit of dissatisfaction over a farming dispute.

The son, after finding only two plots ploughed instead of the expected complete field for vegetable farming, locked his father’s neck and used a steel rod, typically carried by oxen, to stab him multiple times in the neck and abdomen, leading to the father’s death.

Deputy Inspector Ruengsak Sangkham of the Lam Plai Mat Police Station in Buriram Province reported receiving a call about a son assaulting his father, resulting in death. The police and medical officers, along with Police Colonel Watchirawit Wannathani, the Superintendent of Lam Plai Mat Police Station, rushed to the scene in Hin Kon village, Lam Plai Mat district. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of the 60 year old man with several sharp force injuries. Witnesses confirmed that the perpetrator was the victim’s 30 year old son, who fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The investigation revealed that the son had asked his father to prepare the land for vegetable cultivation. However, due to fatigue, the father managed to plough only two plots, which angered the son, leading to the tragic outcome. The wife of the deceased noted that their son had previously suffered from mental health issues and had been treated at a hospital the year before. After returning home, he refused to continue his medication.

The village head of Moo 9 recounted that after the incident, the son showed no signs of remorse or panic, walking around calmly before riding away on his motorcycle in front of villagers who were trying to assist his dying father. The son, once a well-known boxer with the ring name David Kui, is now the subject of a manhunt, reported KhaoSod.

The authorities transported the father’s body to the hospital for further examination and are continuing their investigation in accordance with the law to apprehend the son.