Elderly man escapes with minor injuries as motorbike hit by 10 wheeler truck | The Thaiger

Central Thailand

Elderly man escapes with minor injuries as motorbike hit by 10 wheeler truck

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: The Pattaya News
An 88 year old man is most likely counting his blessings this morning after surviving a collision with a 10 wheeler truck. Chamnong Ketkaew was driving his motorbike sidecar in Phanat Nikhom district, in the eastern province of Chon Buri, when he was hit from behind by the truck.

A report in The Pattaya News says the force of the impact caused the motorbike sidecar to flip over onto its side, with Mr. Chamnong thrown out of the vehicle, hitting the ground. Miraculously, the elderly man suffered only minor injuries but agreed to be checked over at a local hospital.

The driver of the truck, 55 year old Suthon Pueesanthia, sustained no injuries. He claims Mr. Chamnong cut in front of him suddenly, in an attempt to reach a U-turn, and he didn’t have enough time to brake. Police are now interviewing both parties to work out who is at fault.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Central Thailand

Navy rescues Thai sailor after electric shock on fishing boat

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

July 26, 2020

By

Navy rescues Thai sailor after electric shock on fishing boat | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

Members of the Royal Thai Navy have rescued a boat crew member in the Gulf of Thailand after he suffered a severe electric shock on Friday night. Royal Thai Navy Region 1 headquarters in Chon Buri were notified by the officers based in Prachuap Khiri Khan that a boat crew member, 51 year old Sittisak Sripipat suffered a serious electric shock while off the coast of Bang Sapan, a southern coastal district in the province. Authorities went out and helped the injured sailor by providing CPR before transferring him to a local hospital on the mainland. A navy spokesman says it’s […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Life sentence for man who ran over his neighbour reduced to 25 years – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Life sentence for man who ran over his neighbour reduced to 25 years &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily News

A court in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, has handed down a life sentence to a Thai man who deliberately drove a car into his unsuspecting neighbour, killing him while he was watering his plants. Security footage caught the shocking moment when 56 year old Phaiboon Sangsan drove directly into 57 year old civil engineer, Suphan Yatbanthung. The incident happened at the Krung Sri City estate on January 25, following arguments about a washing line set up in the street. The suspect fled the scene but was soon arrested. The court sentenced him to life, although this was […]

Continue Reading

Weather

Heavy rains predicted for East, South and Central Thailand

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Heavy rains predicted for East, South and Central Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the East, the Central region and the South. People in the areas are advised to beware of severe conditions. Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicts that the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Thailand is weak, while the easterly wind moves to cover the East, the Central, the South and the Gulf. From Monday to Thursday, a strengthening southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and the mainland is expected to bring more rain to much of the country. Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours: North: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 30% […]

Continue Reading
