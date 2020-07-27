Elderly man escapes with minor injuries as motorbike hit by 10 wheeler truck | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Elderly man escapes with minor injuries as motorbike hit by 10 wheeler truck
An 88 year old man is most likely counting his blessings this morning after surviving a collision with a 10 wheeler truck. Chamnong Ketkaew was driving his motorbike sidecar in Phanat Nikhom district, in the eastern province of Chon Buri, when he was hit from behind by the truck.
A report in The Pattaya News says the force of the impact caused the motorbike sidecar to flip over onto its side, with Mr. Chamnong thrown out of the vehicle, hitting the ground. Miraculously, the elderly man suffered only minor injuries but agreed to be checked over at a local hospital.
The driver of the truck, 55 year old Suthon Pueesanthia, sustained no injuries. He claims Mr. Chamnong cut in front of him suddenly, in an attempt to reach a U-turn, and he didn’t have enough time to brake. Police are now interviewing both parties to work out who is at fault.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Central Thailand
Navy rescues Thai sailor after electric shock on fishing boat
Members of the Royal Thai Navy have rescued a boat crew member in the Gulf of Thailand after he suffered a severe electric shock on Friday night. Royal Thai Navy Region 1 headquarters in Chon Buri were notified by the officers based in Prachuap Khiri Khan that a boat crew member, 51 year old Sittisak Sripipat suffered a serious electric shock while off the coast of Bang Sapan, a southern coastal district in the province. Authorities went out and helped the injured sailor by providing CPR before transferring him to a local hospital on the mainland. A navy spokesman says it’s […]
Crime
Life sentence for man who ran over his neighbour reduced to 25 years – VIDEO
A court in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, has handed down a life sentence to a Thai man who deliberately drove a car into his unsuspecting neighbour, killing him while he was watering his plants. Security footage caught the shocking moment when 56 year old Phaiboon Sangsan drove directly into 57 year old civil engineer, Suphan Yatbanthung. The incident happened at the Krung Sri City estate on January 25, following arguments about a washing line set up in the street. The suspect fled the scene but was soon arrested. The court sentenced him to life, although this was […]
Weather
Heavy rains predicted for East, South and Central Thailand
Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the East, the Central region and the South. People in the areas are advised to beware of severe conditions. Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicts that the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Thailand is weak, while the easterly wind moves to cover the East, the Central, the South and the Gulf. From Monday to Thursday, a strengthening southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and the mainland is expected to bring more rain to much of the country. Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours: North: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 30% […]
Travelling domestically in Thailand brings Covid-style hotel accommodations
No let-up in anti-government protests as activists call for constitutional reform
Rohingya boat incident leaves 24 feared dead off Malaysian coast
Elderly British man killed, monk injured, in Isaan collision
Elderly man escapes with minor injuries as motorbike hit by 10 wheeler truck
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
Phuket anti-government protest attracts up to 400 people
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Hope among Pakistan’s elderly as 103 year old man recovers from Covid-19
Thai PM orders investigation into dropping of “Boss” charges
Abbot of Chon Buri temple found hanged in apparent suicide
Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing
Buriram man drowns after being struck by lightning
Student protests continue for seventh day
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Tourism sector facing massive closures
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Bangkok entertainment venues still face strict safety checks
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
- Expats2 days ago
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
- Business3 days ago
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA