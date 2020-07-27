Elderly man escapes with minor injuries as motorbike hit by 10 wheeler truck | The Thaiger

An 88 year old man is most likely counting his blessings this morning after surviving a collision with a 10 wheeler truck. Chamnong Ketkaew was driving his motorbike sidecar in Phanat Nikhom district, in the eastern province of Chon Buri, when he was hit from behind by the truck.

A report in The Pattaya News says the force of the impact caused the motorbike sidecar to flip over onto its side, with Mr. Chamnong thrown out of the vehicle, hitting the ground. Miraculously, the elderly man suffered only minor injuries but agreed to be checked over at a local hospital.

The driver of the truck, 55 year old Suthon Pueesanthia, sustained no injuries. He claims Mr. Chamnong cut in front of him suddenly, in an attempt to reach a U-turn, and he didn’t have enough time to brake. Police are now interviewing both parties to work out who is at fault.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News