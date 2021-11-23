Thailand
Foreign Minister says several European nations open to donating vaccines to Thailand
Thailand’s Foreign Minister told the press today at Government House before entering the weekly cabinet meeting that several countries in Europe are willing to donate Covid-19 vaccines to the kingdom.
Minister Don Pramudwinai, who is also the Deputy PM, did not mention the list of EU countries that wants to “give away” the vaccines. He said the Health Ministry of Public Health had details and the next phase of Thailand’s full reopening to the world depends on them.
Yesterday, the United States sent one million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand. It was the second US donation of mRNA vaccines following the donation of 1.5 million Pfizer doses in July.
Don added that tourists must adhere to the government’s rules and regulations, particularly the vaccine requirement, adding that more countries that are deemed low-risk could be included in the list next.
He said “all we need is stability,” mentioning it is “principal” to draw tourists into the charming and peaceful kingdom, and it does not only relate to politics, but also to other issues such as security and ease, as travellers conduct research about a country they wish to visit.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Thailand Hotel Package Scam, Unvaccinated people to be tracked down | Nov 23
Foreign Minister says several European nations open to donating vaccines to Thailand
Young man arrested for allegedly selling homemade guns
The Benefits of Having Comprehensive Car Insurance
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Tuesday Covid Update: 5,126 new cases; provincial totals
Too many wires: Prayut says he wants communication cables underground
63 million baht in stolen donations returned to revered abbot
The future of Thailand’s Maya Bay – Report #1 | VIDEO
CCSA clarifies fines for ignoring mask mandate
Hundreds arrested, thousands of motorbikes seized in street racing crackdown
Scam hotel in Thailand, Vending machine, Thai school students are very lazy? | Thaiger Bites | Ep.66
Health officials wonder why so many Thais refuse to get jabbed
Monty Python’s John Cleese is coming to Bangkok this January
American Music Awards – BTS, first Asian band to win Artists of the Year
End of an era – last trains to Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong in December
Cambodian refugees under UN protection arrested after deportation from Thailand
Thai PM warns bars, nightlife not to open, defends ongoing closure order
Pattaya tourism quiet until entry and booze rules are eased
Emirates A380 to return to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to meet increased demand
Pangolin wanders out of jungle and is captured in Kamala, Phuket
Scoot announces new service between Singapore and London Gatwick via Bangkok
Thai women, casino workers rescued from Cambodia after being held for ransom
Thai Red Cross offers free Moderna booster for those qualifying
Of 100,000 predicted for 2021, Hua Hin has seen 56 tourists
3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
Petition for bars to open in Pattaya, Thailand Pass update | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.133
Tourism seeing signs of recovery after Covid-19 pandemic
19 year old claims Sinovac vaccine caused his hair to fall out
Thailand’s education system: Part 1
Government agency ups 2021 foreign arrivals prediction to 200,000
Next CCSA meeting will discuss opening nightlife businesses sooner
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourism seeing signs of recovery after Covid-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Government agency ups 2021 foreign arrivals prediction to 200,000
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Next CCSA meeting will discuss opening nightlife businesses sooner
- Thailand3 days ago
TAT: 400,000 tourist in 2021, 18 million in 2022 worth 1 trillion
- Thailand3 days ago
TAT touts another rosy outlook for 2022 arrivals into Thailand – VIDEOS
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago
CCSA admits some hotels are scamming Thailand Pass travellers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Mask up! Foreign visitors warned of penalties for violating disease control laws
Recent comments: