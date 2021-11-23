Young man arrested for allegedly selling homemade guns

A man was arrested yesterday for the alleged possession of 4 homemade guns. The arrest took place in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, and police reported that the suspect is an 18 year old by the name of Kraiwit Issara.

Commander of the Provincial Police Region 1 reported that officers made the arrest around 5 pm yesterday after setting an ambush for the suspect. When caught, the young man was said to have had a .38 calibre handgun in his possession, according to the Bangkok Post. Police reported that the suspect admitted to having 3 more homemade guns in his home, which they discovered along with 94 rounds of ammunition upon searching the house. The police say that the young man admitted to having bought the guns from a man in Bangkok, and was planning to sell them online.

There has been a nationwide campaign to get guns off the streets, after a surge in shootings and gun-related crimes this year. According to the Thailand Law Forum, civilian gun ownership in Thailand is allowed. But there is a strict application and licensing process for buying both guns and ammunition.

