Couple condemned for having sex on a public beach in southern Thailand

Photo via One 31 and Facebook/ Anucha supasee

A viral video of a couple having sex on Chang Lang Beach in Trang province, southern Thailand, has caused outrage among Thai authorities and netizens.

The video, which shows a Thai man and woman having sex inside a camping tent on the beach, was widely circulated on the Facebook groups of Trang residents. The man was said to have repeatedly recorded the video alone. Reports indicate that the couple parked their pickup truck on the beach and set up the tent on the vehicle’s back.

The Director of the Chao Mai Beach National Park, Parit Narasaritkun, later confirmed during a media interview that the beach in the video is Chang Lang Beach, which is the responsibility of the national park. Parit and his team looked into the matter after the video went viral and discovered that the sex act was committed in a blind spot.

According to Parit, the blind spot is about 30 metres away from the main road and surrounded by pines. The authorities found trash, used utensils, and some sandals on the spot. The area was about 2 kilometres away from the Department of National Park office.

Parit promised the public he would tighten security measures in the park and increase patrols to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. He added that the national park would punish people who fail to follow the rules without exceptions.

Moreover, the director added that he would install lights and warning signs in park blind spots to avoid similar incidents from happening in the future. The interview failed to mention the charges that would be issued against the couple.

This is not the first incident of its kind in Thailand. In March, a Thai man was fined 200 baht after he and his girlfriend had sex near a public park under the Bhumibol Bridge 2 in Bangkok. The woman reportedly disappeared from the scene before the man’s arrest.

Two other illegal public sex acts were reported in February. In the first case, two Thai men and one Thai woman were fined 500 baht each for having sex on an overpass in Phisanulok province. The second case involved a foreign man who had sexual intercourse with a Thai woman on a footpath in Pattaya.