Food Republic to close last Thai branch on November 22

Food Republic’s final branch in Thailand, located at Central Plaza Grand Rama IX, will close its doors on November 22. The company expressed gratitude to its loyal customers in a Facebook post, marking the end of an era for the popular food court chain.

Food Republic has been a well-known name in the food court industry, originally hailing from Singapore. The brand is famous for its Modern Black and White concept, which brought together twenty diverse food vendors under one roof, offering a wide variety of cuisines to its patrons.

The announcement stated that customers can use their dining cards for exchanges until November 22 at 9.30pm.

“Food Republic will be open for the last day on November 22. We thank all our valued customers for their continuous support. Customers can bring their dining cards for exchange until November 22 at 9.30pm.”

Food Republic’s entry into the Thai market was met with enthusiasm, and it quickly became a go-to destination for food lovers seeking a variety of quality dining options in a single location. The food court’s unique ambiance and diverse selection of vendors set it apart from other dining establishments.

For years, Food Republic has served as a culinary hub, attracting both locals and tourists with its wide range of food offerings. The decision to close the last branch in Thailand is a significant moment for the brand and its loyal customers.

The closure reflects broader trends in the food and beverage industry, where shifts in consumer preferences and market dynamics influence business operations. Despite the closure, Food Republic’s legacy in Thailand is one of innovation and quality, leaving a lasting impression on the country’s culinary landscape, reported KhaoSod.

