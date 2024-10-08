New PM office spokesperson announced at Government House

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a whirlwind Cabinet reshuffle, the Government of Thailand is shaking up key roles, including naming a new spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office and promoting the deputy secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC) to council chief. It’s all part of the latest wave of power moves under PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Announcing the changes at a press briefing today, October 8, at 10.45am, newly appointed PM’s adviser Jirayu Huangsap confirmed he’s stepping up as the official spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office. Jirayu had already been in the spotlight after being appointed the PM’s adviser for public relations on September 17, but now his role becomes even more formalised with this powerful new title.

In addition, Chatchai Bangchuad, previously the NSC’s deputy secretary-general, has climbed the ladder to the top spot, securing his place as the new council chief.

In addition to these headline-grabbing promotions, the Cabinet approved a sweeping reorganisation across the Interior Ministry, shifting 25 senior officials to new positions. Among the most significant moves, Chaiwat Junthirapong is leaving his role as the director-general of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department to take over the Provincial Administration Department.

Chaiwat’s previous position is being handed over to Passakorn Boonyarat, who’s being transferred from his post as governor of Pathum Thani.

Other notable transfers include Kachorn Srichawanothai, who moves from Local Administration to deputy permanent secretary, and Naruecha Kosasivilai, who’s stepping into the role of Local Administration Department’s director-general, reported The Nation.

In related news, the race to appoint the next Bank of Thailand (BoT) board chairman has taken a dramatic turn as former governor Tarisa Watanagase warns that a bad choice could plunge the economy into chaos.

In a fiery Facebook post, Tarisa urged the panel selecting the new BoT chair to exercise extreme caution, stressing that appointing the wrong person could open the door to dangerous political interference.