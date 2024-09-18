Flooding in Thailand reduced to 13 provinces, 45 dead, 24 injured

Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) initially reported that 30 provinces experienced flooding but it has now reduced to 13 provinces. Some 45 people have died, and 24 sustained injuries. Efforts are ongoing to assist those affected and alleviate public distress.

The floods, which occurred between August 16 and yesterday, impacted 30 provinces including Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phayao, Nan, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, Loei, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Prachinburi, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Rayong, Chumphon, Phuket, Yala, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Trang, and Satun. In total, 150 districts, 672 sub-districts, and 3,525 villages were affected, impacting 139,803 households.

Currently, 13 provinces remain affected, covering 45 districts, 192 sub-districts, and 934 villages. The affected households number 27,831.

In Chiang Rai, flooding occurred in two districts, Mae Sai and Mueang, affecting seven sub-districts and 72 villages. A total of 8,968 households were impacted, with 12 fatalities and two injuries. Water levels are receding.

Sukhothai experienced flooding in Kong Krailat district, affecting three sub-districts and 20 villages, with 361 households affected. Water levels are decreasing.

In Phitsanulok, three districts, Phrom Phiram, Bang Rakam, and Mueang, were affected, covering seven sub-districts and 15 villages, impacting 576 households. Water levels remain stable.

Nong Khai saw flooding in five districts, Sangkhom, Si Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Mueang, and Rattanawapi, affecting 18 sub-districts and 77 villages, impacting 2,885 households. Water levels are receding.

Udon Thani experienced flooding in five districts, Nam Som, Na Yung, Nong Han, Mueang, and Non Sa-at, affecting 12 sub-districts and 34 villages, impacting 42 households. Water levels are decreasing.

Bueng Kan had flooding in eight districts, So Phisai, Bueng Khong Long, Seka, Phon Charoen, Pak Khat, Mueang, Bung Khla, and Si Wilai, affecting 35 sub-districts and 202 villages, impacting three households. Water levels remain stable.

Prachinburi saw flooding in three districts, Kabin Buri, Si Maha Pho, and Prachantakham, affecting three sub-districts and three villages, impacting three households. Water levels are decreasing.

In Ang Thong, flooding occurred in Wiset Chai Chan district, affecting one sub-district and three villages, impacting 16 households. Water levels remain stable.

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya experienced flooding in seven districts, Bang Ban, Bang Pahan, Phak Hai, Sena, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Bang Pa-in, and Bang Sai, affecting 78 sub-districts and 394 villages, impacting 12,621 households. Water levels remain stable.

Phang Nga saw flooding in three districts, Khura Buri, Takua Thung, and Mueang, affecting 11 sub-districts and 18 villages, impacting 108 households. Water levels remain stable.

Chumphon experienced flooding in the Phato district, affecting two sub-districts and 18 villages, impacting 125 households. Water levels remain stable.

Phuket had flooding in two districts, Mueang and Thalang, affecting four sub-districts and 20 villages, impacting 445 households. Water levels remain stable.

In Satun, flooding occurred in four districts, Khuan Don, Mueang, Tha Phae, and Manang, affecting nine sub-districts and 45 villages, impacting 1,351 households. Water levels remain stable.

The DDPM has mobilised resources, including disaster response teams and equipment such as KA-32 helicopters, long-range water pumps, and rescue boats from regional centres. These efforts aim to provide immediate assistance and alleviate the distress of affected residents, reported KhaoSod.

The DDPM will continue to monitor the situation closely, providing ongoing reports and support until the situation stabilises. Citizens can follow updates on the DDPM’s Facebook page and X handle @DDPMNews. For immediate assistance, people can report emergencies via the Thai Disaster Alert app or contact the 24-hour hotline at 1784.