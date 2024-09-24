Panda mania hits Hong Kong: Two to arrive from China

Photo courtesy of Hari Anggara via Malay Mail

Hong Kong is gearing up for panda fever as two giant pandas, gifted by China, are set to arrive in the city on Thursday, September 26.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced the exciting news, calling it a “major event” for the region. The entire city is buzzing with anticipation, with Lee revealing a citywide naming contest for the pandas to be held in October.

“The two pandas are highly anticipated by the entire city.”

Lee added that the contest will allow the public to get creative and suggest names that reflect the pandas’ unique features.

The pandas, An An and Ke Ke, currently living in Sichuan, are expected to be introduced to the public in mid-December after a 30-day quarantine and another month to adjust to their new home at Hong Kong Ocean Park. An An, the male, is a hefty 130 kilogrammes and is known for his strength and agility, while the 100-kilogramme female, Ke Ke, is described as gentle and cute.

The duo will join Ocean Park’s existing panda residents, Ying Ying and Le Le, both of whom were also gifts from Beijing. Preparations for their arrival are in full swing, with their new habitat decked out with climbing frames, plants, and even artificial snow machines.

In a true panda frenzy, local businesses have been encouraged to capitalise on the arrival by producing panda-themed merchandise. Meanwhile, Hong Kong is also looking forward to the public debut of Ying Ying’s twin cubs, set for early 2025, with another naming contest on the horizon, reported Malay Mail.

With the arrival just two days away, residents can stay updated via dedicated web pages on the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Hong Kong Ocean Park’s websites.

In related news, a viral video of a giant panda named Meng Aor, which translates to Clumsy Meng, at a Chinese zoo has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. The panda’s peculiar facial expressions every time it breaks bamboo stalks led to initial assumptions of its naivety, but further insights into its upbringing reveal a touching backstory of imitation and learning.