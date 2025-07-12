Heavy rain and thunderstorms trigger flood warning in Thailand

Most of northern region to expect storms with downpours. Temperatures of 23°C at the lowest.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning for today, predicting thunderstorms and heavy rain across 48 provinces in Thailand, including Bangkok. Residents in 15 provinces are cautioned about potential flash floods and runoff due to the inclement weather.

These warnings stem from a monsoon trough affecting the upper northern and northeastern regions of Thailand, as well as parts of Laos and northern Vietnam. Additionally, a low-pressure system is impacting the upper northeastern region, while the southwest monsoon strengthens over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

The upper Andaman Sea is experiencing strong winds with wave heights reaching 2-3 metres, and over 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. The lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand have waves of 1-2 metres, increasing to over 2 metres during thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas, with small boats in the upper Andaman Sea recommended to remain ashore.

The northern region is expected to see thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in places such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 32°C, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h. The northeastern region will also experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in provinces including Loei and Nong Khai. Temperatures will vary between 23°C and 33°C.

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In the central region, 60% of the area will face thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan and Lopburi. Temperatures are expected to be between 23°C and 35°C. The eastern region, including Nakhon Nayok and Prachinburi, will have similar conditions, with wave heights in the sea reaching 1-2 metres and over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

The southern East Coast will see thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain forecast for Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 35°C. The southern West Coast is expected to experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Ranong and Phang Nga. Waves will reach 2-3 metres, with over 3 metres in thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with temperatures between 26°C and 35°C. The TMD’s alert aims to keep residents informed and prepared for possible weather-related challenges.

