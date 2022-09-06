Tourism
Brit stranded in Thailand after tour operator removes flight
A British taxi driver is furious he’s been stranded in Thailand after his tour operator cancelled his flight home.
Paul Henstock, from the Midlands, revealed he is supposed to be on his dream holiday after a tragedy almost left him permanently disabled.
The 54 year old said he’d saved hard for the 10 weeks’ trip after an accident in the Philippines left him in hospital for nearly four months. But now the dream vacation has turned into a nightmare for the Nottinghamshire man after he was told his flight home was cancelled via a text message from the online travel agency lastminute.com.
The taxi driver from Mapperley Park flew from Gatwick Airport, London, to Thailand on July 5 and was due to return home on September 11 on a Singaporean airline, Scoot. He spent £525 (22,200 baht) on the tickets on lastminute.com.
“I booked a ten-week holiday to travel Thailand. I should fly home on Sunday, September 11, which is just in a few days. But on Wednesday morning I woke up to a text from lastminute.com saying that my flight was cancelled.
“I kept buying SIM cards. It took an hour. And then it took 42 minutes to ring in Singapore. I was basically offered the money back which was about £480 or a travel voucher and again. It would not put me on another flight. They could not do it.
“The cheapest direct flight on that date is £1285. I was angry because I can afford to sort it out, but there were also families on that flight.
“On September 18 my visa expires so I have got to be out of Thailand. The only way I managed to do it and get it at a decent price is to fly back on the 18th, the day my visa expires.
“I have got to fly to Finland to get back to the UK. It still cost me just under £800, so £480 does not even cover this flight.”
Henstock made known he worked and saved hard for years to have his dream holiday. It was his reward for teaching himself to walk again after he ended up in a Manila hospital for 14 weeks in 2018.
“This was my dream to get back on a surfboard which I did achieve, silver clouds at the end of a rainbow and all that. I saved my money hard and this was my big thing and they just dropped it right on me.”
Lastminute.com and Scoot airline were not available for comment.
SOURCE: Nottingham Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | New proposal to rebuild budget tourism sector
New MRT Pink Line causes flood to local school & community
‘Fish sauce’ leaking through ceiling turns out to be corpse fluid in central Thailand
Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
Brit stranded in Thailand after tour operator removes flight
DeeMoney Unveils its Neobank Transformation Roadmap
Thai man turns to knife crime because his ex-wife ‘wants a farang husband’
Thai govt earned 2.02 trillion baht in 10 months but still borrowed
Opening day of 2022 welfare sees 1.86 million people register
Study uses mobile data to improve domestic tourism trends
Woman bitten by cockroach suffers allergic reaction in Thailand
Public park becomes dog-friendly in Bangkok
Proposal would allow small hotels to operate as a homestay
Humpbacked beggar illegally earning over 100,000 baht a month sent back to Cambodia
Truck carrying elephant overturns in northern Thailand
Suspect in alleged rape case provides court with video
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
VIDEO: Foreign driver causes horror crash in southern Thailand, 2 killed, 1 injured
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
3 dishes from Thailand feature in Asia’s top 50 best street foods
Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100
Thailand to boost tourism revenue by hosting Indian weddings, says TAT
UPDATE: Thai policewoman accused of abusing soldier dismissed from civil service
Thai influencer tells fans to use green light DLT taxis for safer ride
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
-
Best of1 day ago
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
-
Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
-
Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
-
Thailand1 day ago
Cat goes missing in Hat Yai, turns up 1000km away in Bangkok, Thailand
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
-
Thailand3 days ago
Traffic fines see a hefty price spike on Monday
-
Crime1 day ago
UPDATE: Chaiwat denies murdering Karen activist ‘Billy’ in western Thailand
Recent comments: