Pond-erous tragedy: Fish farm owner pulled into watery grave

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred yesterday when a fish farm owner drowned in her pond in Chanthaburi after being pulled in by a fish. Her younger brother revealed that she could not swim.

Investigators reported the discovery of a 68 year old Nok, lifeless in a fish pond in Chanthaburi’s Tha Mai district. The incident took place yesterday, July 8, with local police officer Pho Phikul responding to a call from the Sawang Katanyu Thammasathan Rescue Association.

Arriving at the scene, they found a former shrimp farm now converted into a fish pond. Nok was floating near a bamboo bridge used for feeding the fish. A bamboo fishing rod was found propped up at the end of the bridge, and a fish basket containing one fish was placed nearby.

The body displayed no signs of foul play and had been in the water for approximately 18 hours. Her younger brother, 64 year old Prasert explained that Nok ran a pork stall at a local fresh market and also raised fish in her pond as a supplementary income. After her market duties, she would frequently fish at the pond to fulfil customer orders.

Prasert speculated that his sister was likely fishing as usual but might have been exhausted from lack of rest. The fish she caught, likely weighing around 2 to 3 kilogrammes each, could have exerted enough force when taking the bait to pull her into the water. Unable to swim, Nok drowned as a result.

The rescue team has been asked to transport Nok’s body for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death before returning her remains to her family for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a Thai couple tragically drowned in an 800-rai reservoir in Nakhon Ratchasima while fishing. The wife, who was not a strong swimmer, struggled, and her husband attempted to rescue her, but both ultimately drowned.