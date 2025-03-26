Fire ravages famous Suphan Buri café, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a famous café in the heart of Suphan Buri, causing extensive damage to the property. Fortunately, the employees were unharmed.

The incident, reported at 7.30pm yesterday, March 25, was promptly attended to by Police Lieutenant Channarong Thaisuwan from the Mueang Suphan Buri Police Station, along with Police Colonel Wanchai Khaorom.

They responded to the emergency at a commercial building housing the café, located in front of Nam Phet Village 5 in Tha Rahat subdistrict, Mueang district, Suphan Buri province.

Komson Suksomdao, the Mayor of Tha Rahat subdistrict, coordinated with the local fire department and additional firefighting units from nearby areas, deploying over 10 fire engines.

Rescue teams from the Semokan Suphan Buri Foundation and Nen Kaeo Highway Rescue also assisted in controlling the blaze, which rapidly engulfed the four-storey commercial building.

Witnesses and nearby residents expressed shock at the event. Firefighters took over an hour to bring the situation under control.

Komson Suksomdao explained that upon receiving the fire alert, he mobilised firefighting units and coordinated with neighbouring areas, deploying over 30 firefighters to prevent the fire from spreading further, especially as the café was near a large residential area.

Investigations confirmed that the building was unoccupied during the incident since it occurred after business hours, and all employees had safely left.

The fire originated on the ground floor, home to the café, before spreading to the upper levels, which were used for storage, while the top two floors were unoccupied.

The fire has since been extinguished, though some smoke remains as the area is being cleared.

A security officer, identified only as A, reported seeing smoke emanating from the café before the fire swiftly spread. He immediately alerted firefighting services, reported KhaoSod.

The initial cause is suspected to be an electrical short circuit. However, Police Colonel Wanchai Khaorom indicated that a thorough investigation will be conducted in collaboration with forensic experts from the Suphan Buri Provincial Police to determine the exact cause of the fire, assess damage, and collect witness statements.