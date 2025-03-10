Fire at Ubon Ratchathani hotel after wedding celebration

Firefighters tackled a blaze on the eighth floor of a prominent four-star hotel in Ubon Ratchathani, where newlyweds had hosted their wedding the previous night.

The incident occurred at 1pm yesterday, March 9. Police Lieutenant Teerajet Tornoi from Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station received a report about the fire at a hotel located on Chayangkul Road in Nai Mueang subdistrict, Mueang district.

The municipal fire brigade was promptly dispatched to extinguish the fire and assess the situation along with rescue personnel.

Upon arriving at the scene, black smoke was seen billowing from room 802 on the right side of the building’s eighth floor.

Firefighters entered through the smoke-filled area and began extinguishing the fire. It took approximately 30 minutes to bring the situation under control, with no injuries reported.

Fire at Ubon Ratchathani hotel after wedding celebration | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A 25 year old hotel guest, identified as A, recounted that he and his partner had come to the hotel for their wedding the previous night. He recalled hearing a sound resembling a short circuit outside his room while showering.

The room where the fire originated was on the opposite side of their accommodation. Smoke soon filled the corridor, alerting them to the fire.

Fire at Ubon Ratchathani hotel after wedding celebration | News by Thaiger

“We quickly ran out of the room and tried to activate the fire alarm switch, but it was non-functional. We searched for a fire escape but could not find one.

“The lift was still operational, so we used it to reach the ground floor and inform the staff about the fire. However, our concerns were disregarded as if nothing was happening, which was quite frustrating.”

Initial investigations suggest that the fire might have started due to a short circuit from a kettle or minibar fridge within the room, causing the flames to spread to the wooden furniture, reported KhaoSod.

Further forensic investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the fire. This luxury hotel, rated four stars, had 38 rooms occupied at the time of the incident.

Fire at Ubon Ratchathani hotel after wedding celebration | News by Thaiger

