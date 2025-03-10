Thai monk commits suicide after being blackmailed with explicit video

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 10, 2025
236 2 minutes read
Thai monk commits suicide after being blackmailed with explicit video
Photo via Nation TV

A Thai monk committed suicide at a temple in the southern province of Chum Phon on Friday, after a call centre scam blackmailed him with an explicit video and swindled him out of 30,000 baht.

Officers from Lamae Police Station were called to Nong Bua Boat Temple in the Lamae district of Chumphon to investigate the death of the 50 year old monk, Suraphon. He was found Friday, March 7, hanging in his accommodation within the temple.

Footage on Suraphon’s mobile phone and CCTV cameras within the temple captured his final moments. A suicide note was found at the scene. In the note, he said he had a personal problem and had made a mistake that no one could forgive, so he chose to end his life.

The temple’s advisor, 68 year old Sawat, reported that a call centre scam repeatedly called Suraphon’s phone after his death, demanding money. The scammer refused to believe that Suraphon had taken his own life and reportedly said…

Related Articles

“Are you dead? You die? If you are still alive and lying to me, you will see what I can do to you.”

Further investigation revealed that Suraphon was tricked into sending the explicit video to the scammer, who then used the footage to blackmail him.

Thai monk suicide call centre scam vicitm
Photo via Channel 7

The scammer demanded 30,000 baht from Suraphon on the day of the incident. Unable to provide the sum, the monk borrowed it from another monk and immediately transferred the money to the scam gang, fearing the video would be leaked.

Suraphon’s body was discovered at around 3pm on the same day, with the phone footage and CCTV indicating that he took his own life at approximately 1pm.

Thai monk suicide blackmailed by cal lcentre scam
The death note | Photo via Nation TV

Suraphon’s family collected all transfer receipts and shared them with the police in the hope of tracking down the scam gang and bringing them to justice. However, the bank account used is suspected to belong to a mule account holder, making it more challenging for officers to trace the individuals behind the operation.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Busted buds: Indian men nabbed in Bangkok airport cannabis scam Bangkok News

Busted buds: Indian men nabbed in Bangkok airport cannabis scam

1 minute ago
Man arrested for fatal stabbing over estranged wife&#8217;s new partner Crime News

Man arrested for fatal stabbing over estranged wife’s new partner

12 minutes ago
Foreign beachgoers, Thai lifeguard return caught ray to Phuket sea (video) Phuket News

Foreign beachgoers, Thai lifeguard return caught ray to Phuket sea (video)

27 minutes ago
Trunk road terror: Jumbo rage as elephant ejects man from pickup (video) Hua Hin News

Trunk road terror: Jumbo rage as elephant ejects man from pickup (video)

42 minutes ago
Buriram man dismantles home, village lives in fear after assault Crime News

Buriram man dismantles home, village lives in fear after assault

55 minutes ago
Phuket motorcyclist praised for helping rain-soacked tourist reach hotel Phuket News

Phuket motorcyclist praised for helping rain-soacked tourist reach hotel

1 hour ago
Chinese tourists dine and dash across Chon Buri restaurants Thailand News

Chinese tourists dine and dash across Chon Buri restaurants

1 hour ago
Fire at Ubon Ratchathani hotel after wedding celebration Thailand News

Fire at Ubon Ratchathani hotel after wedding celebration

2 hours ago
Thai monk commits suicide after being blackmailed with explicit video Thailand News

Thai monk commits suicide after being blackmailed with explicit video

2 hours ago
Digital wallet phase three targets Thais aged 16 to 20 Thailand News

Digital wallet phase three targets Thais aged 16 to 20

2 hours ago
Laotian man arrested for sexually assaulting daughter in Thailand Crime News

Laotian man arrested for sexually assaulting daughter in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai car exports threatened by Trump&#8217;s 25% US tariff plan Business News

Thai car exports threatened by Trump’s 25% US tariff plan

2 hours ago
Tragic death of man picking mangoes in Ayutthaya canal Thailand News

Tragic death of man picking mangoes in Ayutthaya canal

3 hours ago
19 year old American boy missing for 3 weeks in Phuket Phuket News

19 year old American boy missing for 3 weeks in Phuket

3 hours ago
Russian ruffian busted: Koh Pha Ngan&#8217;s wannabe mafia gets cuffed Thailand News

Russian ruffian busted: Koh Pha Ngan’s wannabe mafia gets cuffed

3 hours ago
Eighteen teens arrested after Thonburi shooting near hospital Thailand News

Eighteen teens arrested after Thonburi shooting near hospital

3 hours ago
Pathum Thani police seize crystal meth worth over 104 million baht Crime News

Pathum Thani police seize crystal meth worth over 104 million baht

3 hours ago
3 Thai men allegedly stage fatal accident for 14 million baht payout Thailand News

3 Thai men allegedly stage fatal accident for 14 million baht payout

4 hours ago
Man arrested for wife&#8217;s murder 20 years ago as deadline looms Thailand News

Man arrested for wife’s murder 20 years ago as deadline looms

4 hours ago
Revved up: Phuket police clamp down on noisy motorcyclists Phuket News

Revved up: Phuket police clamp down on noisy motorcyclists

4 hours ago
Belgian cyclist killed in Chon Buri truck collision Road deaths

Belgian cyclist killed in Chon Buri truck collision

4 hours ago
Woman killed by train while on phone in Thung Song Thailand News

Woman killed by train while on phone in Thung Song

5 hours ago
No-confidence motion barred over Thaksin reference Thailand News

No-confidence motion barred over Thaksin reference

5 hours ago
Fishing vessel sinks after collision in Gulf of Thailand Thailand News

Fishing vessel sinks after collision in Gulf of Thailand

5 hours ago
Allegedly drunk foreigner overturns Mercedes-Benz in Chon Buri Thailand News

Allegedly drunk foreigner overturns Mercedes-Benz in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 10, 2025
236 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Foreign beachgoers, Thai lifeguard return caught ray to Phuket sea (video)

Foreign beachgoers, Thai lifeguard return caught ray to Phuket sea (video)

27 minutes ago
Trunk road terror: Jumbo rage as elephant ejects man from pickup (video)

Trunk road terror: Jumbo rage as elephant ejects man from pickup (video)

42 minutes ago
Buriram man dismantles home, village lives in fear after assault

Buriram man dismantles home, village lives in fear after assault

55 minutes ago
Phuket motorcyclist praised for helping rain-soacked tourist reach hotel

Phuket motorcyclist praised for helping rain-soacked tourist reach hotel

1 hour ago